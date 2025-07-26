This Lightweight Hair Oil Is the First My Fine Hair Can Tolerate—And It Promises 195% More Shine

The age-old struggle of having fine hair? Desperately wanting to reap the benefits of haircare treatments, but knowing it may be too much for your hair, weighing it down and causing it to look like an oil slick. Hair oils are one such product; I've tried many in a bid to preserve my ends and add shine to my roots, but unfortunately there are so few I can successfully use, despite wishing otherwise.

I was intrigued by the new Aveda Miraculous Oil as it promises to have more of a serum feel and is suitable for all hair types—even fine hair like my own. After using it following several hair washes, I can confirm it's the oil of fine-haired dreams. Here's why I think you should take note.

The Verdict: Aveda Miraculous Hair Oil

The texture is truly unique

As mentioned, this is more of a serum-in-oil than anything. It has a smooth, lightweight feel rather than one that is heavy or greasy: my main qualm with most other oils I've tried. This makes it easy to use and suitable for all hair types, still delivering ample hydration and nourishment, just without the thick texture.

Antoinette Beenders, Aveda Senior Vice President Global Artistry, explains that you should follow different instructions on how to use the product, depending on your hair type and texture. "For fine, straight hair (type 1 and type 2 textures), apply 1 to 3 drops of oil to the mid-lengths and ends. Blow-dry the hair, adjusting the amount if your hair feels particularly dry or is longer in length," she begins.

"For medium, wavy to curly Hair (type 3a to 3c textures), use 4 to 6 drops on the mid-lengths to ends of clean, towel-dried hair. Blow-dry for a sleek and smooth finish. For optimal results, use a round brush while blow-drying and complete the look with a straightening iron."

And finally, "for coily hair (type 4a to 4c textures), divide your hair into 5 to 8 sections. Apply 1 to 2 drops of oil to each section and blow-dry thoroughly. Once the hair is completely dry, use a straightening iron for added smoothness. Finish by applying an additional 4 to 8 drops to the ends of dry hair for extra nourishment and shine."

The *shine* is unmatched

One of Aveda's biggest claims about its Miraculous Hair Oil is that it delivers 195% more shine, instantly. Leaving hair with that soft, glossy finish is one of the oil's prime objectives, and while I can't mathematically confirm the whole '195%' thing, I can say it definitely delivers in this area. As someone that's always been blonde, I've never really seen my hair shiny, so this oil is the perfect accompaniment to my new bronde strands.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Other benefits that Aveda promises are hair that's left two times smoother, along with 24-hour frizz protection. My hair is certainly very smooth and silky, and it stays frizz-free most of the day, but as a very active sleeper, I'm not sure I'll ever find a product that can provide frizz-free protection for 24 hours!

The oil also has heat protection of up to 232°C, which is such a great addition to a product like this, and means you don't need to apply a separate heat protectant spray (unless you are extra diligent, of course!).

The ingredients list is impressive

Of course, I had to mention this product's star-studded ingredients list, which centres around nourishing plant oils. In fact, it features 25 pure flower and plant essences (think: lavender, ylang-ylang and petitgrain), which contribute toward its signature pure-fume aroma that Aveda is so known for.

Most notable is the brand's Camelina oil, which is rich in omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids and promotes high-shine and ultra-softness. Aveda derives this ferment through biofermentation, giving the brand a tick of approval when it comes to environmental awareness.

Tsubaki oil, the beloved ingredient from East Asia, most notably used in haircare products in Japan and South Korea, also features. It is joined by Daikon Seed oil, which is known for its conditioning, gloss-boosting properties.