Princess Kate’s Sweet Gesture to the Hospital Where She Received Treatment Is Going Viral

The Princess of Wales sent a bouquet of narcissi from the Isles of Scilly and a note to patients and staff at The Royal Marsden, where she was treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

"As spring arrives, these narcissi from the Isles of Scilly are to say I am thinking of you all" read Princess Kate's message.

The Royal Marsden has praised their Joint Patron for "the kind donation of beautiful narcissi", calling it an "incredibly thoughtful gesture."

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2026, returning to her role as one of the leaders of the royal family, following her cancer recovery.

Princess Kate confirmed that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024, taking a temporary break from duties as she focused on her recovery.

And while the mother of three is now in remission, she has made a point of returning to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she received treatment, recognising the work that they do in her new role as Joint Patron.

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This weekend, it was her "kind" gesture to the staff and patients that got the world talking, as the Princess of Wales sent a bouquet of narcissi to the Royal Marsden.

"To all the Patients and Staff at The Royal Marsden, as spring arrives, these narcissi from the Isles of Scilly are to say I am thinking of you all. Catherine," read Princess Kate's message, shared on Instagram alongside photographs of the bouquet.

"What a thoughtful delivery," commented one follower, while another wrote: "So very lovely and thoughtful!"

"Beautiful gesture and thought," added another. "She is a pure, gentle soul and we are lucky to have her."

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Among those to praise Princess Kate was The Royal Marsden, who expressed their thanks to the future Queen in the comment section.

"A huge thank you to HRH The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden with HRH The Prince of Wales, for the kind donation of beautiful narcissi to display in our hospitals so our patients and staff may enjoy them," they wrote. "An incredibly thoughtful gesture."

We will continue to update this story.