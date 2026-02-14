Prince William and Princess Kate’s Surprise Valentine’s Photograph Is Going Viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted a new official photograph to mark Valentine's Day.

The black and white photograph of the couple smiling together outside, taken by Josh Shinner, has already gone viral.

The future King and Queen will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from their recent statement about the Epstein scandal, to their quiet role elevation this year, the royal couple has been front and centre in 2026.

However, it is the future King and Queen's relationship that gets the world talking the most, with Prince William and Princess Kate becoming more comfortable with public displays of affection.

And with this weekend marking Valentine's Day, the royal couple shared a sweet new photograph to social media to celebrate the festivities.

"Happy Valentine’s Day," the royals captioned the sweet black and white photograph, crediting photographer Josh Shinner for capturing the moment. And raking in over 100k likes, the surprise post has already gone viral.

"This is so cute!", commented one follower, while another posted: "This is so beautiful".

"Such a lovely picture!" added another. "Happy Valentine's Day to the most lovely couple."

Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship is expected to be particularly in the spotlight this year, with the royal couple celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

And with the future King and Queen overcoming a difficult few years with Princess Kate's recent cancer recovery, royal experts have been praising the couple as "more united today than ever".

"They are a proper partnership, and theirs is a marriage based on friendship, love and mutual respect," royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told OK!. "They’ve been to hell and back in the past year or two, but they look very, very strong together and they are clearly very in love.”

"It’s been challenging,” she added of their difficulties in recent years. "They have stuck together through awful times, and have become even more tightknit. Going through cancer can make or break a couple, but we’ve heard William speak so movingly and openly about his love for his wife, and his admiration for everything she’s been through and navigated."

Well, this is lovely.