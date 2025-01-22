Princess Kate's cancer journey was 'harder' than expected for her and her family, according to one source. The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, and underwent chemotherapy in the summer before officially sharing that she had completed her treatment in the autumn. However, William has stressed that Kate still has 'a long way to go' and during a recent engagement, Kate spoke about the 'tough' reality of her treatment.

"It has been a tough journey — harder than we perhaps thought," one insider told People. "She has been through a lot, and it has been a rough road. Serious illness like cancer does change you. She has a young family, and it makes you rethink everything — your purpose and what you want to do with your life."

Indeed, some experts think that Kate will now focus part of her work on supporting cancer patients, as she has already done this month. Her illness and recovery are also likely to influence how she thinks about her life more generally. With all that being said, a second source who spoke to People believes Kate is in a really positive mindset now that she's in remission. The insider said: "She has drawn a line under the last year, and she can move forward. The word 'remission' is such a positive one to use, and it just feels a veil has been lifted on their life of the last year, and that they can move forward with positivity and hope."

The Princess of Wales confirmed that she was in remission during her visit with cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London last week, which is where she was treated last year.

In a message shared on social media after her visit, Kate wrote: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more.… pic.twitter.com/f3sA7yZdOiJanuary 14, 2025

