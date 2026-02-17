Prince William's fractured relationship with Prince Harry has been widely documented since the Duke of Sussex stepped away from royal duties and relocated to the US in 2020. Prince Harry shared his reasons for leaving the UK, and the monarchy, in various interviews and throughout his memoir, Spare - but his decision to make family matters public was the final straw for William, according to insiders. They have claimed that, despite King Charles' willingness to build bridges with Harry, the future King is less reluctant to do so.

Although some aides have urged the heir to reconcile with Harry, some insiders have claimed that William would only consider peace talks if the Duke of Sussex came forward with an apology. Now, in a new interview, former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed that, as the future King, William made a strategic decision to cut ties with his younger brother, and has actually distanced himself from Harry 'more than people realise'. Burrell, who famously worked as the late Princess Diana's personal butler, recently released a new memoir, The Royal Insider.

Discussing the estranged royal brothers, Burrell told Fox News Digital: "I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realise. Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected."

He added: "He can’t let things leak out. He doesn’t want to live in a world with a leaky sieve. He doesn’t want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown."

Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'. Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure.

While Harry has returned to the UK a handful of times since his departure, he reportedly has not seen the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their last known public meeting was in August 2024 when they both attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, although they were seated separately and were not seen together. Prior to this, their last joint appearance was during a walkabout at Windsor Castle in September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II's.

The Palace declined to comment on the new royal memoir and its claims.