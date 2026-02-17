How William Strategically ‘Distanced Himself’ from Harry to Prepare for His Future As King
"William’s path is very different from Harry’s."
Prince William's fractured relationship with Prince Harry has been widely documented since the Duke of Sussex stepped away from royal duties and relocated to the US in 2020. Prince Harry shared his reasons for leaving the UK, and the monarchy, in various interviews and throughout his memoir, Spare - but his decision to make family matters public was the final straw for William, according to insiders. They have claimed that, despite King Charles' willingness to build bridges with Harry, the future King is less reluctant to do so.
Although some aides have urged the heir to reconcile with Harry, some insiders have claimed that William would only consider peace talks if the Duke of Sussex came forward with an apology. Now, in a new interview, former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed that, as the future King, William made a strategic decision to cut ties with his younger brother, and has actually distanced himself from Harry 'more than people realise'. Burrell, who famously worked as the late Princess Diana's personal butler, recently released a new memoir, The Royal Insider.
Discussing the estranged royal brothers, Burrell told Fox News Digital: "I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realise. Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected."
He added: "He can’t let things leak out. He doesn’t want to live in a world with a leaky sieve. He doesn’t want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown."
While Harry has returned to the UK a handful of times since his departure, he reportedly has not seen the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their last known public meeting was in August 2024 when they both attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, although they were seated separately and were not seen together. Prior to this, their last joint appearance was during a walkabout at Windsor Castle in September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II's.
The Palace declined to comment on the new royal memoir and its claims.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.