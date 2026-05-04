Prince William Was Once Left ‘Completely Broken’ After His Break Up From Princess Kate

Royal expert Russell Myers has spoken out about Prince William and Princess Kate's 2007 break up, describing the future King as being "more than just crestfallen."

"He was worried about whether he was throwing away the one constant in his life," sources noted via Myers, with the Queen allegedly stepping in to advise her grandson to have "faith" in their relationship.

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers is out now.

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from the change to the royal couple's roles in 2026, to the emotional shifts for their family behind palace walls, they have been front and centre.

It is their relationship that gets the world talking the most, with the future King and Queen celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary last month. And in the weeks since, royal experts have been sharing anecdotes from the couple's decades-long relationship.

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This included details from their 2007 break up, with royal expert Russell Myers speaking out about the couple's time apart in his 2026 release, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story.

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"In March 2007, William and Catherine, who had barely seen each other since Christmas, were pictured decked out in matching tweed, appearing frosty with each other at the Cheltenham horse racing festival. Sources claimed the relationship had 'soured beyond repair'," reads a segment of the book, alleging that Kate had given William an "ultimatum".

The separation, Myers reported, had left Prince William "more than just crestfallen," with the future King "worried about whether he was throwing away the one constant in his life."

And after he visited the Queen, his grandmother's idea to "judge his mood," it was clear that "he was, according to one well-placed source, 'completely broken'."

"In that moment the Queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith," the source continued. "It was all she had to say.

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"They came back clear that they would face the future together," the source reflected. "That's all Catherine had ever wanted and now that William was fully on board and recognised that it was not solely about him, everything seemed to fall into place."

Well, that's that.

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers is available to buy now.