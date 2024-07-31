Why Kate Middleton almost 'refused' the Princess of Wales title

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022. members of the royal family were subject to various title changes. Of course, the then-Prince Charles took on the role of King, but Prince William and Kate Middleton also changed their official titles, too. They had previously been styled as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a gift from the late Queen when they married in 2011, but as Charles became monarch the Prince of Wales title was passed down from him to his eldest son.

It was often assumed that William would inherit the Prince of Wales title from his father, and that consequently, Kate would then be referred to as the Princess of Wales. However, one royal biographer has claimed that she almost 'refused' to use it given its history and association with William's late mother, Princess Diana.

Royal author Robert Jobson has penned a new royal biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, in which he details the challenges Kate faced when it came to accepting the title, and why she almost followed in Queen Camilla's footsteps.

He writes: "In marrying the elder son of Prince Charles, Catherine was aware she’d one day have to tread in her late mother-in-law’s footsteps—but the prospect of becoming the Princess of Wales held little appeal. She knew she’d inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right. The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household."

Jobson added: "Kate found all such talk stressful. Indeed, it got to the point where she felt she might follow Camilla (who opted to become Duchess of Cornwall) in refusing—when the time came—to be known as HRH Princess of Wales."

However, Kate did decide to accept the title when the time came, and the couple has used the Prince and Princess of Wales in an official capacity since September 2022.