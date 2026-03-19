Princess Kate’s Subtle but Powerful Signal That She’s Preparing to Be Queen

The royal family has often used fashion as a way to subtly communicate a message. The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her bright ensembles, but experts regularly claimed that beneath the vivid hues she regularly used her outfits to show support for causes, send messages of hope, or to signal change.

Since joining the royal family, the Princess of Wales has seemingly followed suit by including subtle nods in her outfits. Not only did she include a secret message in her wedding dress, but Princess Kate also uses colour to communicate a feeling to the public, according to insiders.

During the Nigerian state visit this week, it appeared that Princess Kate was signalling that she is preparing for her future role as Queen. At the event on Wednesday 18th March, held at Windsor Castle, Kate joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and her husband, Prince William, as the family welcomed Nigeria's President and First Lady. Notably, the Princess of Wales wore one of her favourite accessories: the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

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According to royal commentator Amanda Matta, Kate's decision to wear the Lover's Knot is a subtle but significant nod to how she's preparing for her future role as Queen. She told Fox News Digital: "Kate’s tiara choices tend to prioritize messages of continuity, usually indicating that she’s taking up the legacy of royal women who came before her."

Often considered a tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, the tiara was not seen for several years after Diana's death in 1997. Then, in 2015, Princess Kate wore the historic royal headpiece in public for the first time. Since then, she has only worn the tiara on a handful of occasions, including a State Banquet in 2018 to welcome the King and Queen of the Netherlands, a Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016, and a State Banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lover's Knot Tiara is one of the most famous in the world. Initially commissioned in 1913 for Queen Mary, it features ornate diamond detailing alongside nineteen hanging pearl embellishments. It is currently estimated to be worth £1,000,000. It was eventually passed on to Queen Elizabeth II, who often loaned it to Princess Diana.