Princess Kate reportedly waited to announce that she was in remission for a very touching reason

The Princess of Wales has returned to duty in 2025. And following her cancer diagnosis, and year-long recovery, she is now confirmed to be in remission.

The 43-year-old announced the news of her recovery earlier this week, after visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where the mother of three received treatment.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," Princess Kate announced in a rare personal message, following her visit.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

While going on to announce her new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, the Princess of Wales confirmed her personal progress, stating: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery."

She continued: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

The Princess of Wales' moving message and positive news have been celebrated online, with doctors and patients who met the royal during her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, praising her kindness and compassion.

However, according to one cancer patient who met with Princess Kate on Tuesday, they were not aware that she was in remission until later that day, with the royal thought to have delayed her announcement until after her visit.

"It might have been difficult if she had come in talking about her experience about being in remission first because some people who are really very ill might never get to remission and that would have felt tricky," Angela Terry explained to People. "But she chose to do that after she had left which speaks volumes."

