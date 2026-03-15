Prince William Has Posted a Moving Tribute to His Late Mother, Princess Diana

The Prince of Wales publicly celebrated Mother's Day this weekend, posting a moving tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, on social media.

"Remembering my mother, today and every day," read the future King's touching upload, captioning a photograph of the two of them together.

"Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today," Prince William's message continued. "Happy Mother's Day. W."

Princess Diana continues to make headlines, from her iconic style moments and meaningful breaks with royal protocol to her powerful words of advice.

It was a tribute to the late royal that got the world talking this weekend, as her eldest son Prince William posted a never-before-seen photograph to honour Mother's Day.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"Remembering my mother, today and every day," the Prince of Wales wrote in a personal message on Sunday, captioning a sweet childhood photograph with Princess Diana.

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"Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today," his message continued. "Happy Mother's Day. W."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rare post by the future King touched many fans and followers, amassing over 200k likes and hundreds of messages of support.

"I'm sure she's proud of the man you've become and the family you've built," read one comment, while another posted: "Such a tender and beautiful memory. The love between mother and child shines through this moment in nature - truly touching and timeless."

"What a sweet picture," another added. "She would be so proud of you and your beautiful family - and of the wonderful mother Princess Catherine is!"

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"I still have shock within me - people say it can't last that long but it does," Prince William has previously explained of coping with the loss of his mother in 2017 BBC One documentary, Mind Over Marathon.

"The shock is the biggest thing [which] I still feel 20 years later, about my mother," he added. "You never get over it, it's such an unbelievably big moment in your life that it never leaves you. You just learn to deal with it."

We will continue to update this story.