The Prince and Princess of Wales are "gradually" introducing Prince George to his future role

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most-talked about in the world, with Princess Kate - and by extension the whole household, returning to the spotlight this summer.

The Princess of Wales took a step back from royal duties in early 2024, and following the news of her cancer diagnosis this year, the family of five has been living "under the radar" amid her recovery.

Now, as she makes a soft return to royal duties, taking part in several public appearances this summer, the younger generation appears to be stepping up, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis front and centre.

Royal experts have explained that we will only see more of the Wales children, with the Prince and Princess of Wales trying to "gradually" introduce them to their future roles.

This is particularly true of Prince George, with the 11-year-old being second in line to the throne. And according to sources, the royal couple has been very careful about preparing him for what his future could entail.

"[They] don’t want to freak him out," royal expert Robert Jobson explained in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. "I think it was very important that he played that part as page boy at the King's coronation," he continued. "It gave him a real sense of what the grandeur and all the expectation. I thought that was quite important actually for George."

"William is trying to normalise it," added Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, via People. "They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case."

He continued: "With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life.

"There’s a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal - if you can call it normal - and as pleasant as possible. Crucially, it's both of them - William and Catherine."

We will continue to update this story.