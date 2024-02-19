The Princess of Wales is recovering from "successful" abdominal surgery, with Kensington Palace announcing the news last week that she had returned to Windsor after a 13-day stay at the London Clinic private hospital.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read the most recent statement from Kensington Palace. "She is making good progress."

The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Since her return to Windsor - with a half term break in Sandringham, it is believed that the Princess of Wales has continued her recovery surrounded by her children and a solid support system of loved ones.

In fact, according to reports, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been working overtime to dote on their mother as she recovers.

“They’re all going overboard to make sure [Kate] feels comfortable,” a source explained, via OK!. “Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”

And while Prince William has reportedly taken over the kitchen, the Wales children are said to be pulling out all the stops to keep their mother entertained.

“They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,” the source continued. “Charlotte even arranged a spa day. She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”

Based on the current medical advice, the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

We will continue to update this story.