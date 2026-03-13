Pamela Anderson recently discovered the magic—not an overstatement—of a particular colour pairing on the red carpet: green and pink. Now another celebrity has riffed on green, not a macaroon shade like Anderson's, but more of a lime.

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Gwyneth Paltrow put in a display that was positively zesty—not to mention sharp in all the right places—at Valentino, which decided to show off-schedule after Paris Fashion Week. But like Anderson, she didn't stop with green, adding not one but two other colours into the mix: white and blue. It sounds like a lot and, in some ways, a tri-colour palette isn't for the faint of heart, but it also just worked, especially as we're edging—finally!—towards more spring-like weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow wore flower-embellished tights—bridal-white—which she paired with powder-blue pumps, round-toed and slightly Cinderella. Together, it was a combination that was very Alessandro Michele, a designer whose eye for colour is rich and experimental, often resulting in groupings that are so wrong they're right.

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But as well as green, white and blue, there are so many combinations you could (and should!) try this spring. Red, black and white is one that's popular on Instagram, the potency of red complementing the strength, albeit a quieter kind, of black and white. Finally, another trio worth exploring is particularly appropriate for Easter: pink, grey and yellow (think Mini Eggs). Be advised, however, you'll want to wear it long after the chocolate has been demolished.

Shop Gwyneth's look plus my other favourite colour combos:

Green + White + Blue

STAUD Kona Plissé-Satin Mini Dress £380 at Net-a-porter Staud's satin mini is a super versatile day-to-night dress. Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights £40 at Swedish Stockings If you're itching to break out your summer dresses, just add a lace stocking into the equation. AEYDE Clara Leather Pumps £330 at Net-a-porter Rendered in a powdery blue shade, these pumps are a great run around heel.

Red + Black + White

Ganni Red Organza Circle Collar Dress £360 at Ganni Let tomato red be the star of the show, teaming this frill-collared mini with black spotted tights and white Mary-Janes. Calzedonia Sheer Polka Dot Tights £15.99 at Calzedonia A sheer polka-dot stocking adds a "butter wouldn't melt" kind of mood to shorter hemlines. By Far Ginny Burrata Creased Calf Leather Mary Jane Pump £216 (was £360) at By Far Patent Mary-Janes might be the most perfect shoe ever conceived (just ask Carrie), but give it new-season spin by opting for white.

Pink + Grey + Yellow

Toteme Crinkled Gauze Tank Dress £550 at Toteme Toteme usually deals in neutrals—black, white and cream—but it's introduced a soft pink for spring, which is particularly delightful as this crinkled tank dress. Falke Family Women Tights £29 at Falke If you want near-opaque coverage but don't fancy black tights, grey is an equally practical option. Bimba y Lola Yellow Leather Mid-Heel Pump £225 at Bimba y Lola This Easter egg shade of yellow will give your shoedrobe a nudge towards spring in seconds.