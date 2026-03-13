Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Outfit Proves You Need to Try This Colour Combo of Green and Blue
The actor sat front row at Valentino, wearing a colour combination that was 10/10
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Pamela Anderson recently discovered the magic—not an overstatement—of a particular colour pairing on the red carpet: green and pink. Now another celebrity has riffed on green, not a macaroon shade like Anderson's, but more of a lime.
Gwyneth Paltrow put in a display that was positively zesty—not to mention sharp in all the right places—at Valentino, which decided to show off-schedule after Paris Fashion Week. But like Anderson, she didn't stop with green, adding not one but two other colours into the mix: white and blue. It sounds like a lot and, in some ways, a tri-colour palette isn't for the faint of heart, but it also just worked, especially as we're edging—finally!—towards more spring-like weather.
Paltrow wore flower-embellished tights—bridal-white—which she paired with powder-blue pumps, round-toed and slightly Cinderella. Together, it was a combination that was very Alessandro Michele, a designer whose eye for colour is rich and experimental, often resulting in groupings that are so wrong they're right.Article continues below
But as well as green, white and blue, there are so many combinations you could (and should!) try this spring. Red, black and white is one that's popular on Instagram, the potency of red complementing the strength, albeit a quieter kind, of black and white. Finally, another trio worth exploring is particularly appropriate for Easter: pink, grey and yellow (think Mini Eggs). Be advised, however, you'll want to wear it long after the chocolate has been demolished.
Shop Gwyneth's look plus my other favourite colour combos:
Green + White + Blue
Red + Black + White
Pink + Grey + Yellow
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Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.