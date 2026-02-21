Why Prince William and Princess Kate Extended an Olive Branch to Princess Lilibet

While tensions remain ongoing between the Wales family and the Sussexes, a new royal biography has reported that Prince William and Princess Kate once sent an olive branch to California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family continues to make headlines, with tensions well-documented since their step down from royal life and relocation to California.

This is said to be particularly true of Harry and William, with the brothers reported to have stopped speaking in recent years.

And following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare and the Duke and Duchess' tell-all documentary series, Harry & Meghan, tensions between the Sussexes and the Waleses are only said to have worsened.

"William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit,” writes royal expert Russell Myers in an excerpt of his new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, via People.

"He and Harry had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, in a surprise revelation, Myers went on to report that Prince William and Princess Kate did once extend an olive branch to California.

The peace offering in question? A gift for Princess Lilibet after her birth in June 2021, over a year after the Sussexes’ relocation.

"William and Catherine sent a gift and a card of congratulations,” Myers reported. “Although that would be the extent of their contact,” he added, previously reporting that William “felt betrayed by Harry to the extent that he vowed never to speak to him again."

"William and Catherine had retreated from having any direct contact with the Sussexes,” he continued. “But they privately maintained that if there was a way for their children to have a relationship with their cousins in the future, they would not stand in their way."

William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers is set for release on 10 March 2026.

We will continue to update this story.