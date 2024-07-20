Princess Kate is expected to live "under the radar" for the foreseeable future

The Princess of Wales has been centre stage this summer, returning to public duty for the first time since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The 42-year-old mother of three announced the news of her cancer diagnosis in March, stepping back from public duty to focus on her recovery privately. And while she is said to be making “good progress”, the Princess of Wales has explained herself that she is “not out of the woods”.

This summer, six months after she’d last been seen in public, Princess Kate made her grand return, attending two major public events in the royal calendar.

Her public appearances - first to King Charles’ Trooping the Colour Parade and more recently to the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final, have been celebrated by the nation. And with the Wales family ramping up their social media content, the internet has been predicting a major comeback from the family of five in the second half of this year.

However, despite Kate’s recent public appearances, royal experts have warned that the Princess of Wales is not back on a permanent basis. In fact, it is predicted that she will return to living “under the radar” for the foreseeable future.

According to a source via OK!, the Princess of Wales will continue to recover in private, making a special exception to attend the two summer events, with both being close to her heart.

“There were two dates she really wanted to make,” the source explained. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King, and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties permanently, but the mother of three did release a personal health statement earlier this year to thank the public for their support.

We will continue to update this story.