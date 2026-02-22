Prince William is reportedly willing to take a "hard line" approach with his attitude towards Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's place in the monarchy, following the arrest of their father.

The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his birthday last week, spending 11 hours in custody.

The arrest came after newly released US government files suggested that Andrew may have shared official information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It's now been claimed that future King, Prince William, will have no hesitation about taking a firm stance on Beatrice and Eugenie's roles within the family - and is also expected to strengthen bonds with more trusted relatives.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also suggests that Zara Tindall may reassess her loyalty towards her cousins, leaning towards William's side and away from Eugenie and Beatrice, in order to show him support.

"It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine," Richard told the Daily Mail.

"If it came to choosing, Zara and Mike would naturally support William and Catherine if William should feel the need to oust Beatrice and Eugenie," he added.

"They are independent enough to do as they wish, but nobody should doubt that their loyalty, like that of Zara's indomitable mother, Princess Anne, is first and foremost to the monarchy at all times."

Meanwhile, it has been made clear by King Charles that the Royal Family will be fully cooperative in any police investigations made into Andrew.

In a statement shared by the King following his brother's arrest, he declared that the law must be able to "take its course".

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," his statement began.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."