Royal Experts Have Opened Up About Prince William’s ‘Reliance’ on Princess Kate

Royal author Russell Myers has spoken out about Prince William's "reliance" on Princess Kate in his new biography, William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story.

"I went into the project with a completely open mind but what struck me, as it was explained to me time and time again by those closest to them, was just how reliant William is on Catherine," Myers recalled.

"They are a real partnership, but William really leans on his wife for guidance, both personally, professionally and emotionally."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with the future King and Queen dominating the headlines in 2026.

This is largely down to new biography, William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers, published this week.

And with the biography promising to reveal "seismic shifts" about the royal couple, both Prince William and Princess Kate's marriage and professional partnership have been getting the world talking.

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It was a surprising revelation about the future King and Queen's relationship that went particularly viral, as the royal author opened up about Prince William's "reliance" on Princess Kate.

"I went into the project with a completely open mind but what struck me, as it was explained to me time and time again by those closest to them, was just how reliant William is on Catherine," Myers explained in an interview with Marie Claire US.

"They are a real partnership, but William really leans on his wife for guidance, both personally, professionally and emotionally, and I don't think many people would recognize that."

"Certainly those close to them told me how Catherine was arguably the stronger of the two during her cancer diagnosis and treatment," Myers continued. "While William told friends the whole experience was ‘like being hit by a bus’ and ‘completely disorientating,’ Catherine was the one who was able to take a back step and work out how they would deal with it all, both personally and publicly.

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"There is a real strength to their partnership that I explore in the book which a lot of people will not be familiar with, which I believe provides a completely new insight into who they are as people."

William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers is out now.