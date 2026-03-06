Why Sources Are Reporting Tensions Between Princess Kate and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Sources have reported that there are long-standing tensions between the Princess of Wales and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The York sisters allegedly made Princess Kate's entrance into the royal family "uncomfortable", after being "convinced by their father that William was marrying below his status".

Tensions were allegedly evident this Christmas, with Eugenie and Beatrice reportedly not receiving gifts from William and Kate.

The royal family continues to make headlines, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Prince and Princess of Wales broke their silence on the situation last month, releasing a rare statement about the Epstein scandal. And in the weeks since, the future King and Queen are reported to have distanced themselves from the York family.

"Once it became clear that Andrew’s dealings with Epstein were far murkier than a solitary accusation made by Virginia Giuffre, Kate has kept a distance from the entire York family," a source reported to the Daily Mail.

The insiders also weighed in on their relationship, reporting that the Wales family and the York sisters were not close, and alleging that there had been tensions between Princess Kate and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for some time.

According to the sources, the York sisters allegedly made Princess Kate's arrival into the royal family "very uncomfortable", after being "convinced by their father that William was marrying below his status and that his relationship with Kate would fizzle out."

The reported tensions were said to be on show at Christmas, with body language expert Judi James analysing footage of the royal family's annual walk to church.

"There is a type of smile known as a performed or applied rictus that is a wide smile that appears effortful and not prompted by authentic pleasure," James noted. "Often the wider the smile, the more negative the emotions being masked, which could be why Beatrice's smile here, as she waits for the Waleses to go first, hints at what could be awkwardness or dislike."

And according to the Daily Mail's sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales did not give Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie any presents this Christmas.

"Notably, there were no presents under the Sandringham tree for Beatrice and Eugenie from William and Kate," the source alleged. "Something everyone pretended not to notice."

The royal family has not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.