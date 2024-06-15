The Princess of Wales has officially made her public return with a moving appearance

The Princess of Wales returned to public life this weekend, making her first official appearance since her cancer diagnosis at the 2024 Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The 42-year-old mother of three attended the King's public birthday celebrations with husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The touching appearance was cheered by members of the public as the Princess of Wales arrived by carriage, dressed in a statement white dress with a monochrome bow and matching hat.

The Princess of Wales is expected to watch the annual flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by fellow royal family members.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This moving return is the first time the Princess of Wales has been seen in an official capacity in 2024, taking a temporary step back from royal duties this year to focus on her recovery. And while this appearance is a sign of major progress, Princess Kate herself has been clear that she is "not out of the woods yet."

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read Princess Kate's surprise statement on Friday. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress," she continued. "But as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she continued. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return in a permanent capacity, but she has stated that she hopes to attend several engagements over the summer.

We will continue to update this story.