The Princess of Wales reveals cancer diagnosis in moving video

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has personally shared her cancer diagnosis with the British public.

In a moving video message, Kate Middleton revealed her cancer was detected during an abdominal surgery at the London Clinic earlier this year, and that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Our thoughts are with the royal family, as both King Charles and the future queen are now both battling cancer.

For weeks, theories have been running rampant on social media, fueling endless rumours and conspiracy theories, which forced the 42-year-old princess to share an image on Mother’s Day less than two weeks ago, which itself became the subject of speculation.

Read the Princess of Wales’ full statement below, and we ask you to please respect the privacy of the family as they deal with this difficult news.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

We'll continue to update this story