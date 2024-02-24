Prince George has a particularly close bond with one royal family member

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make headlines.

This is particularly true of the Wales family, with the Prince and Princess front and centre this past year, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis emerging as some of the most popular within the fold.

Of all the Wales children, it is ten-year-old Prince George that gets the world talking the most, with the young royal third in line to the throne, and destined one day to be King.

It is because of this that Prince George is said to have a particularly special bond with his grandfather King Charles, who is also a mentor to the ten-year-old, who will one day follow in his footsteps.

In fact, the 75-year-old monarch even bestowed the ultimate honour on his grandson last year, choosing Prince George to be one of his pages of honour at his 2023 Coronation.

"It's very much a grandfather relationship with George at the moment," Robert Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, explained to HELLO!. "But as he gets older, the King will take on that mentoring role, much as the late Queen did with William."

Queen Elizabeth II was known to have taken Prince William under her wing, mentoring him personally to prepare him to rule one day. In fact, while at school, it is reported that the young prince would walk over from Eton to have tea with his grandmother every Sunday.

"Every Sunday granny would say to me, ‘William’s coming round for tea with his policeman so put an extra cup and saucer on the table’", recalled Paul Burrel, former butler for the royal family.

"She would teach him things in the Oak Room at Windsor which now he stands in as Prince of Wales. One day he will stand in that place as King and remember that little tea table with two places in front of the open fire where he would sit with his granny as she taught him about affairs of state which is quite incredible. So I’ve seen that development grow."

