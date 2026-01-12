Royal Experts Have Weighed In on Princess Kate’s ‘Coping Mechanism’ As Future Queen

Royal experts have praised Princess Kate's "preparation" as a "coping mechanism" for public life.

"Preparation is a mantra she has lived by - her parents taught her that," explained royal author Robert Jobson. "Preparedness and politeness matter to her; something she has drummed into her own children."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gradually being introduced to their royal roles, with the trio being "extensively prepared by their parents."

The Princess of Wales is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And despite only officially joining the royal family in 2011, the future Queen has now emerged as a leader within the Mountbatten-Windsors.

According to experts, Princess Kate's success is largely down to preparation, with the 44-year-old mother of three developing skills and coping mechanisms to help her navigate royal life.

And unsurprisingly, she is said to be keen to pass on these learnings, from public speaking to letter writing, to her children, to ensure that George, Charlotte and Louis are prepared for their future royal roles too.

"Catherine, who came to public life as an adult, has been a stickler for preparing her children for public life," explained royal expert Robert Jobson, via HELLO! magazine.

"Catherine absorbed it all when she arrived on the scene," Jobson continued. "She had to cope with paparazzi, gossip columnists. Then when she had to face the public, she had to develop a coping mechanism."

"Over time she grew in confidence," he later added. "Now she always prepares, always brings her 'A game' to the table, as one insider said."

"She has impressed this upon her children, not in an overbearing way, but steadily when it is needed," Jobson continued, with the Prince and Princess of Wales gradually introducing their children to their future roles.

"Basically when it's time for George, Charlotte, and Louis to take on official roles within the Royal Family, they will have been extensively prepared by their parents."

We will continue to update this story.