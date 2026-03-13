Why Fans Believe Zendaya Just Confirmed Those Tom Holland Wedding Rumours

Zendaya appeared to confirm reports that she had married partner Tom Holland during the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The Euphoria star reportedly accepted well wishes from fellow attendees and smiled at fans who called her Mrs Holland on the red carpet.

The couple, who are believed to have secretly tied the knot earlier this year, have not spoken publicly about the speculation.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with the A-listers dating since 2021, after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

However, despite the buzz around them, the Hollywood couple is notoriously private, with both Zendaya and Tom choosing to keep their personal lives under wraps.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland has previously explained to the Hollywood Reporter in July 2023. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple's boundaries on privacy have even extended to major relationship milestones, with the couple believed to have got engaged in late 2024, with the Euphoria star seen wearing a diamond engagement ring ever since.

And while fans have been eagerly awaiting their highly-anticipated wedding, it was recently reported that the A-list couple, both 29, had in fact already tied the knot in secret.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The news first broke after Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, was asked about the upcoming nuptials on the red carpet of the 2026 SAG Actor Awards earlier this month.

"The wedding has already happened," Roach revealed to Access Hollywood. "You missed it."

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And in the weeks since, the Challengers star has been seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom and Zendaya have both remained silent about the reports of their marriage. However, fans are convinced that the Dune star actually confirmed the rumours during a recent red carpet appearance.

While attending the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards earlier this week, Zendaya was called "Mrs Holland" on the red carpet, with the actress smiling in response.

And according to a source via PEOPLE, she was overheard accepting congratulations and well wishes from multiple attendees during the Awards.

This reportedly included a public acknowledgement, when host Marsai Martin asked the star to "just give a little nod or signal" when she should send her a wedding present, while presenting on-stage.

Zendaya reportedly laughed at Martin's joke and covered her face with her hands, revealing her wedding ring to applause from the audience.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have not yet publicly spoken about the speculation.

We will continue to update this story.