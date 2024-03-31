Prince George is reportedly taking after the Princess of Wales in a very sweet way

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, something that has reached new heights this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are leaders of the fold, and at the forefront of royal life. And despite Kate Middleton's temporary step back from royal duties amid her health issues, this year has been no exception.

The Princess of Wales confirmed her cancer diagnosis this month in a powerful video message, reassuring the public that she is getting better each day, but that she needs time to recover in private.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales stated. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

This week, as the Prince and Princess of Wales take a step back for the family of five to celebrate Easter in private, it is the younger generation, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are getting the world talking.

The three young royals appear to have had their roles elevated in recent years, preparing them for life in the fold, particularly Prince George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William.

This week, it was the 10-year-old who made headlines, as it was revealed that he is taking after his mother, the Princess of Wales, in a very sweet way.

The shared skill in question that has got the world talking is art, with George famously painting a sweet reindeer portrait back in 2022 that was shared online by his proud parents.

"He's obviously got talent," explained Hannah Dale, the artist who is reported to have inspired the young royal, in an interview with HELLO!. "He has an eye for form and colour. It was lovely. It was really lovely to see."

The Princess of Wales is known to be artistic, taking her own children's official portraits over the years, and even credited by husband Prince William as being "the arty one" in the family, at a recent event.

And it's not just the mother-son duo who have a talent for art, with King Charles and the late Prince Philip also known to have been very talented.

