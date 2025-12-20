Prince George Just Took a Major Step Forward in His Preparation To Become King

Prince George took part in a major royal outing this weekend, as he volunteered at homeless charity, The Passage, with his father Prince William.

The father and son prepared and served meals to individuals experiencing homelessness, with the Wales family posting a behind the scenes video from the day.

Prince William was introduced to The Passage aged 11 by his mother, Princess Diana. And he has been patron of the charity since 2019.

The Wales family has been front and centre this Christmas. And from their sweet family portrait to their festive plans with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, they have been making non-stop headlines.

It was Prince George who got the world talking this week, with the 12-year-old being second in line to the throne. And with the future King taking on more royal responsibilities, he is gradually starting to play a more public role.

This was certainly the case this weekend as the young royal joined his father Prince William to volunteer at homeless charity, The Passage.

Prince William has volunteered for the charity multiple times in the past, preparing and serving meals for individuals experiencing homelessness. And this year, in a surprise move, he was accompanied by Prince George.

"Introducing Prince George to The Passage — and Claudette!", the Prince of Wales posted to Instagram, alongside a series of photographs from their day of volunteering. "A huge thank you to everyone for your incredible work throughout the year and for continuing to inspire a shared commitment to preventing and ending homelessness in the UK."

"Proud to join volunteers and staff at The Passage in preparing Christmas lunch – this year with another pair of helping hands!," the Wales family added, releasing a sweet behind the scenes video.

Prince George's surprise appearance certainly went down well, with fans taking to Instagram in their hundreds to praise the young royal's volunteering efforts.

"What a beautiful moment!" posted one follower. "The Passage and Prince William do incredible work supporting people experiencing homelessness. It's heartwarming to see George following in his father's and grandmother's footsteps."

"I love the way they are raising their children," added another. "Giving them space for normal family life while at the same time instilling the philanthropic aspects of being a Royal."

And among those to praise the young royal was even the charity themselves, who commented: "It was an honour to welcome Prince George to The Passage for the first time, and as always, a pleasure to see our Royal Patron The Prince of Wales. Thank you for your help!"

Well, this is lovely.