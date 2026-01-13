Prince Harry has been building bridges with his father, King Charles, after a highly-publicised fallout with the royal family following his departure from the monarchy. The Duke of Sussex stepped down as a working royal in 2020, and subsequently discussed the breakdown of his relationships with the King and his brother, Prince William, in both his Netflix docu-series and best-selling memoir, Spare.

However, in light of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, Harry claimed in an interview last year that he hoped to reconcile with his father and has since made trips to the UK to make amends. While the future of Harry's relationship with Prince William remains unclear, it's claimed that Meghan Markle's latest move could be an olive branch to the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate celebrated her 44th birthday last week, sharing a 'deeply personal' video on Instagram expressing her gratitude for the natural world. Although members of the royal family often mark birthdays with social media well wishes, many noted that Harry and Meghan didn't not share a happy birthday message for the Princess.

Some sources claimed to journalist Rob Shuter via his Substack blog, ShuterScoop, that the Sussexes decision not to share a public message was 'deliberate', alleging: "They’re making it clear they’re done. It’s a line in the sand." A second insider claimed: "The Sussexes are still railing in the media, but Kate? She’s calm, grounded, moving forward. It’s a quiet power play."

However, an additional source alleged that Meghan simply 'wanted Catherine to have space', adding: "This isn't spite - it's respect for what she's going through."

In Kate's birthday video, she discussed the power of Mother Nature and the healing impact it has had on her following her cancer diagnosis in early 2024. She explains: "Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing. I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am."

She continues: "For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal."