Mary Berry will crown the winning Platinum Jubilee pudding tomorrow

This year marks one impressive milestone for the Queen, as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

On 6th February, Her Majesty officially celebrated 70 years on the throne, which made her the longest-reigning monarch in history. However, an almighty four-day celebration is set to take place next month to ring in the occasion.

To celebrate, a series of events leading up to the extended June bank holiday weekend have been arranged over the last few months, including a special baking competition, which is in partnership with Fortnum & Mason.

The nation’s bakers have been challenged to find the contestant who can “create the perfect platinum pudding recipe.”

The best part? The Queen of baking, Mary Berry, will chair the one-off BBC special The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking.

Judging the competition is Buckingham Palace head chef, Mark Flanagan, who will be joined by previous Great British Bake Off winner, Dr. Rahul Mandal, MasterChef judge Monica Galetti, as well as Fortnum & Mason executive pastry chef, Roger Pizey.

Other judges joining the panel include pastry chef, Matt Arland, baker Jane Dunn and culinary historian Regula Ysewijn. The pressure is on.

Fortnum & Mason has set out the judging criteria, so you can judge the winner for yourself as you watch. Here is what will make a winning Platinum Jubilee Pudding fit for the Queen:

Flavour is key

The ingredients list need to be 100% accurate – even a degree of imprecision can affect the flavour of a recipe. Of course, it should taste, well, delicious.

According to Fortnum & Mason’s website it can only be a sweet cake – not savoury.

The site reads: “Your recipe submission should be sweet. If in doubt, just imagine your recipe being served for afternoon tea or after the main course.”

Perfect for Home Bakers

The winning dish needs to be easy enough for people everywhere to recreate at home!

The judging panel will be looking for ingredients and kitchen equipment readily available to people all over the world, rather than fancy gadgets and complicated instructions, so you can channel your inner culinary mastermind.

A Memorable Story

A good pudding is made with passion and pride, so a heartfelt or sentimental story behind the entries could be a winning factor.

Some recipes may be inspired by the 96-year-old royal’s life, those handed down through the generations, or a special family memory.

Fit for The Queen

“The proof of the pudding may be in the eating, but this one will be served to the Queen, so it needs to look the part.”

In the countdown to the big day, Fortnum & Mason have shared a sweet photo of Mary Berry and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Duchess Camilla and her husband Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, are very much involved in the Jubilee celebrations, as together they penned the foreword to The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook.

The winning recipe will be gifted to the Queen and the public.

In partnership with the Big Jubilee Lunch, everyone is encouraged to make the winning recipe at home to enjoy with family, friends and their local community.

“With delicious food being at the heart of these historic celebrations, we’re hoping the star of all street parties this year will be the winning Platinum Pudding,” Fortnum & Mason said.

The question is, which recipe will beat the famous Victoria Sponge?

You can watch The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking on BBC one and iPlayer on Thursday 12th May 2022.



We can’t wait to see who the winner is.