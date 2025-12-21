There’s a Very Special Meaning Behind the Wales Family’s Christmas Portrait

The Wales family's official Christmas portrait is a photograph from April 2025, showing the royals sitting in a field of daffodils.

The decision to choose a spring photograph was reportedly intentional, with royal experts emphasising the importance of sending a bright and positive message.

The royal family take "a lot of care in choosing their cards," explained Richard Fitzwilliams, describing their 2025 selection as "perfect".

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines, with their family of five being front and centre over the holiday period. And from Prince George's volunteer work to Princess Kate's annual carol service, they have truly been front and centre.

It is still their family Christmas card that is going particularly viral, with Prince William and Princess Kate releasing an official portrait this week.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas," they posted, captioning a new photograph of the Wales family, taken by Josh Shinner.

And while their past Christmas portraits have reflected the season, their 2025 choice was taken in April, showing the royals sitting outside in a field of daffodils.

This is something that surprised followers, with many questioning the Prince and Princess' decision to release a photograph that was taken eight months ago.

However, according to royal experts, it was very much intentional, with there actually being a very sweet meaning behind the Wales family's Christmas portrait.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reported via the Daily Mail that it is all about brightening spirits and reflecting positivity, describing royal Christmas cards as "an important public relations statement."

"If they looked kitted for harsh weather, it might be viewed as symbolic, especially if the Royal Family has had a tough year," he added, explaining that the royals take "a lot of care in choosing their cards".

"A daffodil-covered backdrop in the countryside has the feel of healing and rebirth which is an integral part of the festive season, especially when Catherine, who is promoting the merits of outdoor life to children, is in remission from cancer," he continued. "[It is the] perfect example of a Christmas card."

The internet certainly seemed to agree, with followers commenting their appreciation for the surprise post in their hundreds.

"A truly lovely Christmas portrait. Wishing you a season filled with warmth and joy," posted one fan. While another added: "May your smiles reflect the happiness in your hearts, Merry Christmas!"

