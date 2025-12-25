Princess Kate’s Brilliant Christmas Tree Hack Is Going Viral

The royal family has a number of interesting Christmas traditions, from opening their gifts early to a strict ban on this divisive board game. But there's one brilliant festive hack that Princess Kate shared several years ago, and it's going viral once again.

Back in 2019, during a festive trip to Peterley Manor Farm in the Chiltern Hills, Buckinghamshire, the Princess of Wales helped children to make reindeer food, craft festive decorations and pick out Christmas trees. At the time, Kate was marking her newly appointed patronage for the charity Family Action - but it was her very specific Christmas tree rule that piqued the interest of royal fans. Following the royal engagement, the owner of the farm, Roger Brill, told press that the Princess had shared her secret to picking the perfect tree. He told reporters: "She said they now have a Nordmann Fir which doesn’t drop needles."

He also added that Princess Kate "was asking about different types of Christmas trees". In an article for woman&home, Amy Stubbs - the project and development manager at British Garden Centres - confirmed that the Princess had made an excellent choice with her preferred tree as it's great for those with young children or pets. Stubbs told the publication: "The Nordmann Fir is one of the most popular and best-selling Christmas tree varieties. It has a symmetrical shape, well-spaced branches, soft, glossy, dark green foliage and excellent needle retention, making it an ideal choice for families with children and pets."

This year, the Princess of Wales hosted her fifth Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The event was attended by royals and celebrities alike, with actors Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor joining the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, as well as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara and Mike Tindall.