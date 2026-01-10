I Followed Jamie Oliver's Two-Week Meal Plan To Kickstart January And Improve My Gut Health - and Feel Fuller And More Energised Than Ever

Thankfully, the era of drastic New Year, New Me overhauls seems to be finally falling out of fashion, despite the ongoing cultural noise around food and our bodies. As a collective, many of us are pushing back against the toxic messaging long peddled by diet culture, and across social media, there’s a noticeable shift in the goals people are sharing. Most are less about a complete rebrand and more about small, sustainable changes.

Personally, I’ve ditched grand resolutions altogether. Health-related or otherwise. That said, I do like using the turn of the year as a reset point. I am that friend who vision boards, and when it comes to my health, this year for me is all about nourishment. On bidding a final farewell to any lingering voices of restriction, and instead focusing on what I can add into my diet to support my bone health, muscle mass, gut microbiome, skin health and sleep.

Which is exactly what drew me to Jamie Oliver’s two-week January kickstarter.

As one of the UK’s most trusted chefs, Jamie’s food has been a constant backdrop to my life (and I expect most of yours). From his school dinner campaign to family meals we cooked from stained cookbooks, his recipes have always felt comforting, homely, and never as though they veer into restriction. So when I spotted that his latest cookbook, Eat Yourself Healthy (launched September 2025), opens with a two-week kickstarter meal plan, it felt like a refreshingly sane way to approach January.

Developed with input from leading dietitians and nutritionists, including Dr Megan Rossi, Dr Emily Leeming and Professor Sarah Berry, the recipes focus on gut health, sleep, skin and mood, using diverse, often plant-forward, ingredients.

For the last two weeks, I’ve been putting the recipes to the test, and have been genuinely impressed by how it’s left me feeling.

For my honest thoughts, keep scrolling. And if expert-led nutrition content is your thing, don't miss our guides to fibremaxxing , mindful eating , intuitive eating and the inflammation diet . Plus, we've got healthy breakfast ideas , healthy snack ideas , healthy smoothie recipes , and what to eat after a workout - so you can start 2026 feeling your very best.

Looking For A New Year Reset That's Anything But Restrictive? I Tried Jamie Oliver's Two Week January Kickstarter - And Have Some Thoughts

What does Jamie Oliver’s 2-week January kickstarter involve?

In simple terms, the kickstarter is a two-week meal plan.

Laid out across two double-page spreads at the front of Eat Yourself Healthy, it maps out 14 days of breakfast, lunch and dinner, with page numbers provided so you can easily jump to each recipe.

The goal, explains Rozzie Batchelar , Senior Nutritionist at Jamie Oliver , is to help more of us reach our seven-a-day.

Yes, you read that right. While UK guidelines still promote five portions of fruit and veg, research suggests there’s no meaningful reduction in many diet-related diseases, such as certain heart diseases, strokes and certain cancers, until we’re eating closer to seven to ten portions daily. Our minds benefit too, because another study from the University of Warwick found that mental well-being and happiness peaked when participants were eating 7 portions of fruit and veg per day.

The kickstarter recipes are also designed to help you meet daily fibre and protein recommendations; nutrients which research consistently shows are essential for satiety, blood sugar regulation and energy stability throughout the day. “We've made sure there is a balance of the food groups each day, to ensure we're giving our bodies all the nutrients they need to thrive and stay healthy,” says Batchelar.

Vegetarians (myself included) are well catered for, too. Whenever a meat-based dish appears, there’s a clear veggie alternative alongside it.

Crucially, Batchelar is clear that this isn’t a diet. “The idea is to inspire people with colourful, nutritious and delicious recipes, and to demonstrate how these can be put together across a week or two to achieve balance and variety,” she explains.

What are the benefits of following Jamie Oliver’s 2-week January kickstarter?

1. You’ll meet your daily fibre target

If fibremaxxing has taken over your social feeds, there’s a reason. UK government data suggests that 96% of adults and teenagers aren’t hitting the NHS-recommended 30g of fibre per day.

That shortfall was front of mind when developing the kickstarter, says Batchelar. “We wanted to demonstrate how to achieve 30g of daily fibre across a week, mostly through clever swaps and hacks.”

For dietitian and gut-health scientist, Dr Megan Rossi , who helped inform the recipes in Eat Yourself Healthy, this focus on adding in rather than cutting out is where many other January plans miss the mark. “Cutting out core plant foods can negatively affect the gut–brain and gut-metabolism connections,” she explains. "When our gut microbes are properly fed with fibre, almost every organ in the body benefits."

There are hormonal perks, too, particularly when it comes to GLP-1, the hormone targeted by many weight loss drugs. “When our gut microbes are fed with fibre, the body naturally produces its own GLP-1 hormone, which supports appetite regulation and metabolic health in a sustainable, science-led way,” says Dr Rossi.

2. You’ll break out of a recipe rut

Most of us rotate the same handful of meals on repeat, and who can blame us? It’s efficient, but that doesn't mean it's optimal for gut health. Our guts thrive on diversity, which means squeezing in as variety when it comes to the colours and food groups we're eating really matters.

“I always say the more the merrier when it comes to the variety of plants on your plate,” women’s naturopathic nutritionist Jessica Shand previously told Marie Claire UK. “Building half of your plate from colourful plants at most meals is always a good idea because the more colour, the more fibre.”

“We also know that we're not great at getting our omega-3 in this country,” adds Batchelar. Guidance from the British Dietetic Association recommends two portions of fish per week, one of which should be oily. For vegetarians, omega-3s can come from seeds, nuts and oils, all of which feature heavily in the kickstarter.

3. It’s budget and time-friendly

Healthy eating has long carried a reputation for being expensive, especially compared to fast food or ultra-processed convenience options. The kickstarter challenges that assumption.

“I want to prove that good nutrition can be simplified, achievable and empower you to make something that’s often quicker, cheaper, healthier and tastier than a takeaway, putting you in control of your own health,” says Oliver.

Batch cooking and leftovers are built into the plan, Batchelar adds. “All the recipes include batch cook elements and leftovers, meaning you can get ahead if you don't have time to prepare food each day.”

Who will the two-week kickstarter work best for?

Practically speaking, the plan is designed for two people, with portion adjustments for children included. Vegetarians are catered for throughout, and there are suggested swaps for gluten- or dairy-free diets.

Psychologically, though, Batchelar says it’s for “those who want to make a positive change to their diet, but don't know where to start, and for those who are looking for some inspiration when it comes to preparing nourishing food.”

If you’ve ever found yourself mentally exhausted by trying to balance taste, fibre, protein and portion size, especially at the end of a long day, the appeal is obvious. Having someone else take care of the thinking is, frankly, a relief.

3 Jamie Oliver January kickstarter recipes to try this month

1. Smoked salmon and rye omelette (serves 1)

This smoked salmon omelette is a great way to start your day with protein and omega 3 (Image credit: Jamie Oliver)

Ingredients

1 thick slice of rye bread (50g)

2 medium eggs

80g baby spinach

50g smoked salmon

1/2 a lemon

1 heaped tablespoon cottage cheese (30g)

a few chives

Method

Put a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat, finely crumble in the rye bread and spritz with olive oil. Add a sprinkle of black pepper and cook until crispy, while you whisk the eggs together in a bowl. Spoon out half the crispy crumble for garnish, leaving the rest in the pan. Add the spinach to the pan, stir until wilted, then turn the heat off. Pour in the beaten eggs and gentle swirl to cover the base - they'll cook in the residual heat of the pan. Tear over the salmon, finely grate over the lemon zest, sprinkle over the reserved crumbs and dot over the cottage cheese. Finely chop and scatter over the chives, then slide the omelette on to your plate and roll it up. Serve with a wedge of lemon.

2. Spring soup and ricotta toasts (serves 4)

The spring soup with ricotta toasts was one of Ashleigh's favourite recipes (Image credit: Jamie Oliver)

Ingredients

2 leeks (300g)

1 x 285g jar of artichoke hearts in oil

320g frozen peas

320g frozen broad beans

1 big bunch of mint (60g)

250g ricotta cheese

20g Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

4 slices of wholemeal sourdough bread

dried red chilli flakes

Method

Trim the leeks, then halve lengthways, wash, slice and place in a large deep non-stick pan on a medium heat. Halve and add the artichokes, along with 2 tablespoons of oil from their jar. Cook gently for 15 minutes, or until the leeks are soft and sweet, stirring occasionally. Boil the kettle. Add the peas, broad beans and 1 litre of boiling water, then turn the heat up and bring to the boil while you pick and finely chop the mint leaves. Stir them into the pan, then blend half of the soup, either removing to a blender or in the pan with a stick blender, and stir it back through the rest for a creamier texture. Season to perfection and leave to simmer. In a bowl, beat the ricotta with the finely grated Parmesan and lemon zest, season to perfection and loosen with a little lemon juice, to taste. Toast the bread, then spread 1 heaped tablespoon of the ricotta mixture across each toast, stashing the rest in the fridge for another meal (it will keep for up to 3 days). Add a pinch of chilli flakes to each toast, then portion up the soup and serve with a lemon wedge for squeezing over.

3. Aubergine involtini (serves 2)

Jamie's Aubergine Involtini is a cosy and comforting midweek dinner (Image credit: Jamie Oliver)

Ingredients

2 aubergines

1 bunch of basil

1 x 400g tin of borlotti beans

100g ricotta cheese

20g Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

2 cloves of garlic

2 heaped teaspoons baby capers in brine

1 pinch of ground cinnamon

2 x 400g tins of plum tomatoes

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Put a large non-stick ovenproof frying pan on a high heat. Slice the aubergines lengthways 1cm thick, then dry fry and soften, in batches, for 2 minutes on each side, then remove to your board. Meanwhile, pick a few nice basil leaves and reserve in a bowl of cold water; then put the rest, stalks and all, into a food processor. Drain and add the beans, add the ricotta, then finely grate the Parmesan and lemon zest, squeeze in the juice and blitz to combine, then season to perfection. Once all the aubergines are done, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the empty pan. Peel, finely slice and add the garlic, along with the capers and cinnamon. Fry for 2 minutes, then tip and crush in the tomatoes. Divide and spread the ricotta mixture between the aubergine slices, then roll them up and nestle them into the sauce. Transfer to the oven to cook for 30 minutes, or until golden and bubbling, then scatter over the reserved basil leaves. Nice with crusty wholemeal bread for mopping up the sauce.

I followed Jamie Oliver’s January kickstarter for the first two weeks of 2026 - and was shocked by how easy and delicious the recipes were

Week one

I started the kickstarter genuinely excited. I’d been flicking through the recipes over Christmas and had already flagged a few favourites. It was a refreshing departure from the guilt-heavy January language I grew up with - no talk of ‘getting back on track’, detoxing or banning chocolate. Instead, golden cheese and jammy berry breakfasts, warming mushroom hotpots, and generous traybakes had my whole family keen to get involved.

Not having to decide what to cook each night was another win. With the back-to-work rush looming, it removed one more decision from an already long to-do list.

I did one main food shop ahead of starting (usually my least favourite part of following a plan), but the ingredients were refreshingly unfussy. A pot of ras el hanout was about as exotic as it got (and yes, you can get it in Sainsbury’s).

I’m also not a natural recipe follower, yet even I found these easy to stick to. Most dishes follow a prep phase, a ‘chuck it all in’ moment, then a stir-and-serve finish, all of which is ideal for distracted, time-poor cooks (yes, I’m talking to myself here).

This vegetable casserole makes a real centrepiece for a dinner party with friends (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

My standout from week one was the spring soup with ricotta toast (sadly, the picture wasn't as nice as the one of the above veg casserole, which was also delicious). We had it for dinner, then reheated leftovers for lunch the next day, which tasted arguably even better. The portion sizes felt broadly accurate, though we often made extra intentionally. One small note: some sides (like spreads) are generous, so if food waste is a concern, it’s worth eyeballing quantities as you go.

Week two

Week two brought more favourites, including a hearty veg casserole and the steamed veggie buns. The buns were the most technically challenging recipe we tried (can you tell I watch Bake Off?), but I loved being nudged out of my usual cooking comfort zone and trying techniques I wouldn’t normally attempt.

Mealtimes also became more social than usual. Cooking together, sharing opinions and eating without screens have genuinely meaningful benefits, which all of us felt.

Breakfast was another valuable shift for me. Left to my own devices, I’m prone to skipping it and wondering why my energy crashes mid-morning. But having it built into the plan (often overnight oats prepped the night before) kept me consistently satisfied and focused until lunch.

This butternut squash risotto with cashew cream was another firm favourite in Ashleigh's house (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

As the two weeks came to an end, I wasn't ready to give up on the recipes in Eat Yourself Healthy, and I already have my eye on a number of others I want to try, which weren't in the two-week kickstarter. I never once felt restricted, never went hungry, and, if anything, my diet felt richer and more interesting than before. I also consistently went to bed feeling comfortably, rather than overfull, which contributed to consistently restful nights' sleep.

I also saw changes to my skin throughout the two weeks. I'm prone to breakouts, especially in the winter and around the festive season. But thanks to the added fibre feeding the microbes which govern the gut-skin axis, my skin was noticeably brighter and less inflamed.

The two-week kickstarter certainly didn’t feel like a diet, and it seems that my whole body benefited. I’ll happily keep cooking from the book, and if you’re stuck in a food rut, I’d recommend it without hesitation.

Shop MC-UK approved recipe books now:

Eat Yourself Healthy by Jamie Oliver £13 at Amazon Including the two-week kickstarter plus 120 easy, nourishing recipes, this really is a bible when it comes to making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable. I'll definitely be diving into more of the recipes this year, and am certain it'll earn a well-loved space on your shelf. Live To Eat by Emily English £15.45 at Amazon A team MC UK favourite, whenever we're in need of something healthy yet delicious, we find ourselves reaching for Emily English's cookbook. Recipes, interspersed with pearls of wisdom from English herself, it feels like healthy food, made comforting. The Hormone Balance Handbook by Jessica Shand £17 at Amazon Our hormones have become a major topic of discussion in recent years, as well they should. Affecting everything, from our mood to our digestion and our skin, this book from women's naturopathic nutritionist Jessica Shand cuts through the noise and misinformation, delivering delicious, hormone-friendly recipes plus plenty of practical advice. A must-read for 2026.

How can I eat healthier in 2026? For too long, ‘eating healthier’ has been shorthand for eating less, but that’s a mindset Dr Megan Rossi , dietitian and gut health scientist, is keen to challenge. “The number one thing is to focus on what you can add in, not what you need to cut out,” she says. “When we fixate on restriction, it often backfires. But when we focus on adding more fibre-rich, gut-loving foods, we naturally feel more satisfied, and are less likely to reach for ultra-processed foods.” Letting go of rigid rules is key to sustainability, Rossi adds. “It’s also really important not to cut out your favourite foods. Restriction increases the risk of overeating later on, which just isn’t sustainable. Long-term habits are built on inclusion, not deprivation.”