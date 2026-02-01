Meghan Markle’s Luxurious New ‘As Ever’ Launch Is Going Viral

The Duchess of Sussex continues to be front and centre in 2026, particularly given the ongoing success of her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The mother of two has released multiple seasonal product launches since As Ever's creation, with her viral offerings from homemade preserves and flower sprinkles to her own line of Napa Valley wine selling out in minutes.

And with Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day around the corner, Markle has officially forayed into chocolate, launching a new limited edition edit, curated exclusively for the February holidays.

"Say it with chocolate," reads the Duchess' tagline, as she releases a decadent As Ever chocolate collection, in collaboration with Compartès chocolatier.

The As Ever x Compartès collection, handcrafted in Los Angeles, features four decadent flavours - milk chocolate with shortbread cookies and bee pollen, white chocolate with flower sprinkles and hemp hearts, dark chocolate with raspberry spread and sea salt, and dark chocolate with strawberry spread and champenoise brut.

And "inspired by fruit, florals and stopping to savour something sweet," Markle's latest creation promises to be "a love letter in chocolate", with each bar wrapped in a botanic print and retailing at $14 (£10).

"The first launch of our Valentine’s Day Collection is here," Markle posted to Instagram this weekend. "Thoughtfully made for sharing, gifting, and slow mornings at home with loved ones."

"Our Valentine’s Day As ever x Compartès collection is here!," she later added. "A love letter in chocolate, featuring our new Signature Chocolate Collection with our three beloved bars and introducing our newest delight, our exclusive Strawberry Dark Chocolate with Brut, available only in the collection."

The Duchess' new limited edition collection has proven extremely popular, with the chocolate bars already selling out online.

However, Markle's other artisanal products from herbal teas to signature candles are still in stock and available to buy on the As Ever website.

Happy shopping!