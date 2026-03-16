Kylie Jenner Shared a Sweet Moment With Timothée Chalamet’s Sister at the Oscars

Last night saw the 2026 Oscars, with the 98th Academy Awards taking place at LA's Dolby Theatre, hosted this year by Conan O'Brien.

And from the major wins of the evening, seeing a surprise triumph for Michael B. Jordan and a historic victory for Jessie Buckley, to Anna Wintour's The Devil Wears Prada joke and a viral Bridesmaids reunion, the ceremony made non-stop headlines.

It was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who were particularly front and centre at the Academy Awards, with the Marty Supreme star and beauty founder sitting front row.

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And while Chalamet missed out on a win in the Best Actor category, he was still one of the most talked-about attendees of the evening, with his appearance coming after his controversial comments that "nobody cares" about opera and ballet.

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Conan O'Brien was quick to make a joke about Chalamet's comment and its monumental backlash in his opening monologue, quipping that "security [was] tight" as "there [had been] concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities."

He later added, in an aside to Chalamet: “They’re just mad you left out jazz.”

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The actor, 30, had plenty of support during the ceremony, sitting next to Jenner, his partner of three years, and in front of good friend and former co-star Elle Fanning, with the trio interacting throughout the evening.

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Also in attendance was Chalamet's older sister, Pauline Chalamet, with the 34-year-old actress spotted embracing her brother in one of the show's intervals, before sharing a sweet moment with Jenner.

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The video of Jenner and Chalamet's sister greeting each other warmly has of course gone viral, with followers heartened to see how close the two women appeared.

And given the fact that little is still known about the A-list couple's notoriously private relationship, fans have taken the positive exchange as approval from Chalamet's family.

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"[Timothée] has come to almost every screening of a short film I’ve written or directed or acted in," Pauline has previously explained in support of her brother, telling Vanity Fair that she is "in awe of" his work.

"It has nothing to do with either of us," she recalled of his stratospheric success. "He didn’t choose that. I didn’t choose him as a brother, he didn’t choose me as a sister, so it feels normal. But because it doesn’t impact our lives at all, it doesn’t impact our relationship."

We will continue to update this story.