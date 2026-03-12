The Art of Gifting...with Holly and Susan Stille

With Mother's Day fast approaching, consider this your final stop for chic gifting inspiration. And who better to deliver than mother-and-daughter duo, Holly and Susan Stille, co-founders of accessories and lifestyle brand, Stone and Mason.

With pieces designed to become modern family heirlooms, the brand's viral stone-crafted handbags are among some of the pair's most coveted designs. Crafted from innovative materials, whether it be recyclable acrylics or bags of crisps, you can trust them to recommend a gift that is anything but ordinary. Here, as part of our Art of Gifting series, they share their top tips for successful Mother's Day gifting…

(Image credit: Stone and Mason)

Holly: When it comes to choosing a gift for my mum, I always ask her what she wants. It's not worth the risk of getting it wrong. The most important thing for Suze is that she can see thought has gone into the gift. I believe that personalised items help ensure that. They show that some time and effort was put into making it special. That’s why we love the option on our website to add personalised embroidery to a bag's dustbag. It adds that little extra touch that says ‘I’ve thought of you’ - making the gift even more special.

Susan: I think the best gift I've ever received was probably when my children made me little clay sculptures of the BBC Three Aardman Blobs. The kids were young and didn’t have much to spend, and I just thought they were so sweet!

Holly: I'm always on the lookout for something a bit different and unique. I keep lists in my notes app of presents for people, so that whenever I come across something, regardless of the time of year, I remember to come back to it. I believe that finding something niche and perfect for a particular person is the best! It’s a love language at its highest form.

Susan: Agreed! Something original that not everyone has. Sustainability also comes into it for me. I try to avoid anything mass-produced.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Susan Stille from Holly

For the woman who has everything, you really need to think outside the box. We usually give one serious present and then something silly for birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Christmas. My brothers and I just bought Suze a personalised Maison Labiche Cashmere Jumper (we got “The Boss” embroidered across the front!) They have so many great tees and jumpers that can be customised. It was a real hit.

WHAT TO BUY FOR...The Stylish Mum

Our new Gigi Tote from Stone & Mason is PERFECT! Not only is it two bags in one, but it also comes with an essential kit featuring a towel, a fan, and beach powder (which removes sand from your body!). Then the best part of the bag is that there is a tortoiseshell minaudière that hangs from the front that can be unclipped to use as a separate bag from day to night. Such a multifunctional piece, perfect for this time of year.

Stone and Mason The Gigi Tote & Beach Kit £625 at Stone and Mason

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

Holly: I think about what they are into, their style, and what they already have, plus, is there something I can add to that? We like to look at smaller brands, as it helps to find something original that they might be less likely to have already.

Susan: I’ve always had an affinity for crystals, which is why we created our own Crystal Jewellery Collection. For someone who has everything, though, getting them a really unique piece of crystal that can be a piece of art, almost, on a mantelpiece, a bookshelf or their desk is something they would not necessarily get for themselves.

Crystal Nest Rose Quartz Rough Crystal £44.99 at Crystal Nest

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

We love London-based life-like Ceramicist Alma Berrow’s unique work. The aesthete will understand the vibes and appreciate the craft.

Alma Berrow Shell Ashtray With Note Price Available on Request

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

It’s got to be Ichendorf Glassware, we carry a curated selection online, and the glass tumblers are a best seller. You can find all sorts of 3D detailing inside the glasses, and our favourites are the alphabet letters - they are such a good addition to a tablescape. If we are hosting a dinner party, we place one with everyone's initials on it as a placemat.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

The River Café Cookbook. We love having mother-daughter dates at this special restaurant on the water in Thames Wharf. Gift the foodie this cookbook and let them whip up the most gorgeous Italian meals for you.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Pet Mum

Susan: I recently bought my daughter-in-law this Anya Hindmarch Poo Bag Dog Charm! So cute and makes poop bags so much chicer!

Holly: I also adore the Dog Tea Cups and saucers in our glassware collection. Six different dogs to choose from, and they are incredibly cute.

Anya Hindmarch Logo Dog Poo Bag Charm £135 at Anya Hindmarch

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

Liberty! It’s quintessentially British, and we enjoy popping in for a coffee at the café on the second floor after shopping. Not to mention, it’s such a beautiful space and building, perfect for mother-daughter time.

Liberty London store (Image credit: Liberty)

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

We love Roxanne First. They have beautiful packaging, and you can get things personalised (a key theme for our gifting, as you can tell!). We love how colourful the pieces are; they feel so unique and joyful. Their supple velvet heart-shaped jewellery boxes add that extra touch to any jewellery gift.

Another one we really recommend is the fantastic Anisa Kermiche, and her sculptural homeware is so fun and different. Everyone wants a piece of Anisa’s work! As well as Classic Prints on the King's Road for amazing framed prints, there is something for every person you are buying for. I often just go in to look at the latest pieces in there.

Roxanne First store in London (Image credit: Roxanne First)

What is your signature wrapping style?

We consider ourselves pros at gift wrapping (it’s a service we do regularly for customers, so it needs to be perfect). We are like Rowan Atkinson in Love Actually. Depending on who the gift is for, tongue-in-cheek wrapping paper from Scribbler with ribbons and something hanging off for friends. When we turn it up a level, ribbon, tissue paper, and a chic gift bag are key. Maybe even a small bottle of limoncello or fizz wrapped in the ribbon on the front. So extra and we love it!

