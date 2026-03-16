Anna Wintour’s The Devil Wears Prada Joke at the Oscars Is Going Viral

Last night saw the 2026 Oscars, with A-listers gathering from far and wide to celebrate the 98th Academy Awards, taking place this year at LA's Dolby Theatre.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, was one for the ages, featuring surprise wins for Michael B. Jordan and Amy Madigan, and a historic victory for Jessie Buckley.

It was the surprise reunions of the night that made the most headlines however, with the event seeing a Moulin Rouge duet from Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, as well as an on-stage Bridesmaids cast reunion, 15 years after the film's release.

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The climax then came from The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway and Vogue editorial director Anna Wintour, who joined forces to co-present the Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wintour, 76, is widely believed to be the inspiration behind Meryl Streep's infamous character, Miranda Priestly, in The Devil Wears Prada, with the highly-anticipated sequel set for release in May.

And during her time on stage, Wintour was quick to reference the film, cracking two surprise jokes about The Devil Wears Prada to the delight of the audience.

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"Whether it’s two distinct jewel-toned hats, a meticulously crafted headdress, a simple pair of semi-rimless eyeglasses, complex and dramatic pieces that bring to life a Gothic classic, or watching red turn rust in 16th century England, a character’s costume is key to telling a story," Hathaway began, while presenting the Best Costume Design category, with the award later going to Frankenstein's Kate Hawley.

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"One could argue that one’s wardrobe in real life is also key," she continued. "Does it make one appear elegant and attractive on, say, the most important night in Hollywood, and say when the most important people in fashion will be judging how one looks?"

"Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?," she added, to which Wintour - famous for her wit, responded by putting on her signature sunglasses and stating, "And the nominees are...".

Then, when presenting the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Category, also won by Frankenstein, Hathaway asked Wintour if she wanted to "read the nominees".

And in a hilarious dig, Wintour responded: "Thank you, Emily" - a reference to Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs, whose editor-in-chief always mistakes her for fellow assistant Emily [Emily Blunt].

Well, this is hilarious.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for UK release on Friday 1 May 2026.