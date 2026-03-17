Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to promote her new movie The Drama, and, naturally, the conversation turned to her rumoured 'secret wedding' to longterm partner, Tom Holland. Speculation that the pair privately eloped has been mounting in recent weeks following an offhand comment made by Zendaya's stylist and close friend, Law Roach. When a red carpet reporter at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards asked him about the pair's wedding plans, he replied: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

Since then, the Challengers star has been spotted wearing what appears to be a thin gold band alongside her beautiful five carat engagement ring. Amid the growing buzz, Zendaya addressed the wedding speculation during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel. The host began: "I'm sure you know the Internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom."

She joked: "Really? I haven’t seen any of them."

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Kimmel then went on to discuss the stream of AI wedding photos that have circulated on social media, depicting Zendaya and Tom's supposed wedding. She responded: "Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,' and I was like, 'Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.'"

The actress went on to say that those close to her were annoyed that they weren't invited, and she wanted to 'clear the confusion' with a special video. What played was a snippet from Zendaya's upcoming film, a scene where she's taking wedding day photos with her co-star, Robert Pattinson. But, in a funny twist, Tom Holland's head was - rather obviously - pasted over Pattison's.

Zendaya on Tom Holland A.I. Wedding Pics, Robert Pattinson Lying & Seeing the New Spider-Man - YouTube Watch On

Although she joked to Kimmel that it was a 'really beautiful day' and that it was 'real footage', fans noted that, technically, she didn't actually confirm or deny the wedding rumours.

The couple have a unique approach when it comes to sharing their private lives with fans; following their engagement, Zendaya simply started wearing her gorgeous east-west diamond ring without any big announcement or statement. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter in July 2023, Tom shared: "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."