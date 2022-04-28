A special Platinum Jubilee cookbook in honour of the Queen is being released today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June is edging ever closer. While most of us wish to use the time off to relax and others to party, over a third are looking forward to being able to eat and drink whatever they want.

Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne is an incredible achievement and as a result, you can expect all the Jubilee memorabilia you will need. The Queen Barbie doll sold out quickly, Heinz Royal sauce won’t last forever, but the Platinum Jubilee Cookbook is hot off the press and will satisfy all your royal needs.

The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook is a celebration of British culinary history. With a stunning purple cover, it includes 70 recipes to mark HRH’s incredible 70 years. The book brings together recipes from British embassies and from high commissions across the world, creating a proudly British fusion.

The foreword is written by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, which includes the couple looking back on the culinary history throughout the Queens reign.

“Seventy years ago, when The Queen came to the Throne, the culinary outlook in the United Kingdom was bleak: several foods were still rationed and the meagre choice of ingredients on offer posed a challenge to even the most creative cook.

Today, our tastes have been transformed, more than ever before we welcome one another’s culinary heritage into our homes – and, for this, we are deeply grateful.”

This is indicated in the list of recipes, some of which include:

Spanish Marmalade, from the Madrid embassy

Green Fish Curry, from the Islamabad high commission

Jollof Rice, from the Abuja high commission

Mince Spies, from ‘C’, Chief of MI6

Cardamom Lamb, from the New Delhi high commission

Chicken Wellington, from the Lisbon embassy

Toffee Apple and Rhubarb Crumble, from Chevening House

Whisky-laced Bread & Butter Pudding, from the Washington D.C. embassy

The pair share a sneak preview of the Seswaa & English Mustard ‘Sausage’ Rolls recipe, and an image of the cover.

Many of the recipes were served during royal visits, so if you want your Jubilee weekend to have a royally good menu, this is the only cookbook you need.

If you were still debating on whether you needed this book, your mind has officially been swayed as it’s all for a good cause. The author is donating 100% of royalties from sales of this book to two charities: The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF).

The Amazon pre-order has already sold out so be quick, you can find it on sale here.

