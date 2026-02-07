Celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Jamie Oliver couldn’t be less pretentious when it comes to cooking. Shooting to fame more than twenty years ago with his BBC TV series The Naked Chef, he’s since become a cultural icon and has been debunking healthy eating myths ever since.

While those of us who were at school in 2005 may have rebelled against his infamous ban on Turkey Twizzlers, there’s no denying that Oliver’s School Dinners campaign transformed the way we, as a nation, think about food.

And in today’s health landscape, which is increasingly crowded with complicated jargon, scaremongering and restrictive trends, his recipes feel like a breath of fresh air. Thanks to his knack for turning fresh, seasonal ingredients into genuinely craveable dishes, he manages to pack in key nutrients without a hint of overcomplication or restriction.

So, whether you’re after a protein-packed breakfast, a quick and warming winter lunch or a one-pot dinner loaded with fibre, Oliver has a recipe for just about any mood. I know this because just last month, I spent two weeks following his kickstarter meal plan , aka eating recipes from his new cookbook, Eat Yourself Healthy, for a fortnight.

Below, he shares some of his favourites, including a sweeter take on cheesy toast and a creamy coconut prawn curry that’s begging to be curled up with. Once you’re done here, we’ve also got plenty more recipe inspiration. From The Food Medic recipes to Em the Nutritionist recipes , to Glucose Goddess recipes, there's something for everyone. You’ll also find our edit of the best healthy breakfast ideas , recipes to reduce inflammation and a list of healthy snacks to make when the mid-afternoon cravings hit.

9 Easy, Quick and Comforting Jamie Oliver Recipes To Make This Month

Breakfast ideas

1. Golden cheese and jammy berries

Why the chef loves it? "In the Mediterranean, fried cheese is often served with fresh or jammy fruits. It's a magical combination which gives you two of your 7-a-day in just twelve minutes."

He suggests including blueberries in your berry combo. "Blueberries, whether fresh or frozen, give us vitamin C and antioxidants. Plus, they’re high in manganese, which helps to protect our cells from damage."

Serves 2 | Takes: 12 minutes | Protein: 11.7g | Fibre: 3g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

80g halloumi or paneer cheese

320g mixed berries, such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

2 sprigs of basil

2 slices of wholemeal sourdough bread

1 teaspoon runny honey

Method

Put a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Slice and add the cheese, cook until golden on both sides, then remove. Hull and halve any strawberries, then put all the berries into the pan. Cook for 3 minutes, or until soft, gently stirring occasionally. Drizzle over the balsamic, pick in most of the basil leaves, and stir gently until just wilted. Toast the bread and divide between your plates, then spoon the jammy fruit on top. Pick over the remaining basil leaves, add the golden cheese, drizzle over the honey, and tuck in.

2. Easy egg & bean filo twists

Why the chef loves it? "Embracing plant-based proteins like tinned beans is a win as they’re high in fibre and lower in saturated fat, so it’s a double whammy for your tummy. As well as being a source of protein, the mighty egg contains ten other micronutrients that our bodies need to keep healthy and happy."

Serves 4 | Takes: 22 minutes | Protein: 22.5g| Fibre: 11.3g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

olive oil

8 sheets of filo pastry

2 x 400g tins of haricot beans

1 heaped tablespoon harissa paste

2 heaped tablespoons tomato purée

red wine vinegar

4 large free-range eggs

40g Cheddar cheese

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

2 mixed-colour peppers (320g)

2 spring onions

1 bunch of dill (20g)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Spritz 2 sheets of filo with olive oil, line up the two short sides so they slightly overlap, then scrunch up lengthways and twist into a nest about 15cm wide, making sure it has a base. Place on an oil-spritzed baking tray, and repeat. Drain the beans, toss with the harissa, tomato purée and 1⁄2 a tablespoon of red wine vinegar, then divide evenly between the filo nests. Crack an egg onto each one, season with sea salt and black pepper, grate over the cheese, then divide and sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Bake for 15 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Meanwhile, deseed and very finely chop the peppers. Trim and finely chop the spring onions. Finely chop the dill, mix together, then dress with 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, and a good pinch of salt. Serve the egg filo twists with the pepper salsa on the side.

Lunch and dinner ideas

3. Easy prawn curry

Why the chef loves it? "“Curry in 10 minutes? Yes please! Laden with good stuff, this brilliant bowlful also ticks off four of your 7-a-day."

Serves 2 | Takes: 10 minutes | Protein: 30.9g | Fibre: 14.4g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

1 onion (160g)

250g ripe cherry tomatoes

1 x 50g sachet of creamed coconut

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

1 bunch of coriander (30g)

2 tablespoons of your favourite curry paste

olive oil

250g frozen mango

165g raw peeled king prawns, from sustainable sources

1 x 250g packet of cooked wholegrain basmati rice

30g Bombay mix

Method:

Put a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat. Peel and very finely slice the onion and place in the pan to dry fry with the tomatoes, tossing regularly for 4 minutes, while you put the creamed coconut in a blender with half the chickpeas and all their juice, half the coriander leaves and all the stalks, and a splash of water. Tip in half the onions and tomatoes from the pan and blitz until smooth to make a sauce. Stir the curry paste and 1⁄2 a tablespoon of olive oil into the pan, followed a minute later by the frozen mango and remaining chickpeas, then the sauce. Toss over a medium heat for 2 minutes, then add the prawns and let it bubble away until the prawns are just cooked, loosening with splashes of water, if needed. Season to perfection. Cook the rice according to the packet instructions, then divide between plates. Chop and stir most of the remaining coriander leaves into the curry, spoon it on top of the rice, then scatter over the last few coriander leaves. Crush and crumble over the Bombay mix for added crunch, to finish.

4. Chickpea arrabbiata

Why the chef loves it? “Arrabbiata has always been a firm favourite of mine, and this version is one of my quickest and healthiest yet. Using fresh lasagne sheets cuts the cooking time right down, plus chickpeas are high in protein, fibre and a source of more than 10 different micronutrients, including a hefty amount of the mineral copper, keeping our hair and skin nice and healthy.”

Serves 1 | Takes: 13 minutes | Protein: 18.4g | Fibre: 4.4g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

olive oil

1 clove of garlic

1 fresh red chilli

200g passata

1⁄2 x 400g tin of chickpeas

125g fresh lasagne sheets

30g rocket

20g Parmesan cheese

Method:

Boil the kettle. Put a 28cm frying pan on a medium-high heat with 1⁄2 a tablespoon of olive oil. Peel the garlic and finely slice with the chilli, reserving a little chilli for garnish, then add to the pan and fry until lightly golden. Tip in the passata, add the chickpeas and half the juice from the tin, and let it bubble for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, while you slice the lasagne sheets into 2cm strips. Roughly chop most of the rocket, reserving a few leaves. Scatter the chopped rocket and the pasta into the pan, then pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover the pasta – about 300ml. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you’ve got a nice sauce, stirring regularly. Turn the heat and season to perfection. Scatter over the reserved rocket and chilli, finely grate over the Parmesan and finish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.

5. Lemon tahini chicken with grains

Why the chef loves it? "If I’m short on time but want a quick and healthy dinner, I often reach for super-convenient grain pouches and elevate them with a few fresh bits and bobs – my perfect kind of midweek meal.”

Serves 2 | Takes: 13 minutes | Protein: 54g | Fibre: 15.9g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

160g tenderstem broccoli

2 x 150g free-range skinless chicken breasts

olive oil

1 x 460g jar of roasted red peppers

2 cloves of garlic

1⁄2 a bunch of basil (15g)

30g black olives, stone in

1 lemon

2 tablespoons tahini

1 x 250g packet of cooked mixed grains

1 x 400g tin of cannellini beans

Method:

Put a large shallow non-stick casserole pan on a high heat. Trim the broccoli, halve any thicker stalks lengthways, and dry fry while you score deeply across the chicken breasts at 1cm intervals. Spritz with olive oil, rub with sea salt and black pepper, and cook for 3 minutes on each side, or until the chicken is golden and cooked through and the broccoli is lightly charred. Meanwhile, tip the peppers into a blender, juice and all, then peel and add the garlic. Add the basil, stalks and all, reserving a few nice leaves, and blitz until smooth. Squash, destone and finely chop the olives. Finely grate and reserve the lemon zest. Squeeze the juice into a bowl with the tahini, which will thicken it, then loosen with splashes of water and season to perfection. Move the chicken to a board to rest with the broccoli. Pour the pepper sauce into the pan with the grains. Drain and add the beans, mix together, boil for a couple of minutes, or until reduced, then season to perfection and divide between plates. Scatter over the broccoli, slice and add the chicken, spoon over the lemon tahini sauce, then sprinkle with the olives, lemon zest and reserved basil leaves.

6. Quick falafel

Why the chef loves it? "Traditional falafel is made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, herbs, and spices. Here, I’ve taken a shortcut, using tinned pulses, as they’re often knocking around in our cupboard. It’s quick, it’s easy, it’s full of flavour and texture – give it a go!"

Serves 4 | Takes: 15 minutes | Protein: 16.6g | Fibre: 2.2g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

2 x 400g tins of chickpeas

1 lemon

1 heaped tablespoon harissa

1 heaped teaspoon allspice

1 heaped tablespoon plain flour

1 bunch of fresh coriander (30g)

olive oil

4 pitta breads

2 sprigs of fresh mint

Method:

Drain the chickpeas and put them into a food processor. Finely grate in the lemon zest, then add a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, the harissa, allspice, flour and coriander stalks (reserving the leaves for the Coriander & lemon yoghurt, or tasty cooking another day). Blitz until smooth, scraping down the sides of the processor if needed. Scrape out the mixture and use clean, wet hands to quickly divide and shape it into 16 patties. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil into a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. Carefully lay in the falafels and cook for 6 minutes, or until golden and crisp, turning halfway. Warm the pittas in the oven or toast them directly over the flame of a gas hob, using tongs to turn them over. Load the falafels into warm pitta breads with your favourite toppings (see below), then pick over the mint leaves, to serve.

Drink ideas

7. Matcha & kefir smoothie

Why the chef loves it? "“I love a smoothie, especially when you can throw in ingredients that are going to work harder on the nutrition front. It’s also a great way of using up any leftover fruits and veggies, so nothing goes to waste.”

Serves 1 | Takes: 5 minutes | Protein: 1.8g | Fibre: 1.8g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of good-quality matcha powder

1⁄2 a teaspoon of vanilla bean paste

175ml of kefir or unsweetened, fortified almond plant milk

1 handful of ice cubes

Method:

Put the matcha powder into a blender with 65ml of hot water (not boiling). Add the vanilla bean paste and 175ml of kefir or unsweetened, fortified almond plant milk. Chuck in 1 handful of ice cubes and blitz until smooth and foamy, loosening with splashes of water until you get the perfect drinkable consistency. Pour into a glass or decant into a bottle, and enjoy.

Dessert ideas:

8. Banana & almond cake

Why the chef loves it? "Potassium-packed bananas keep our nervous system in good shape, assisting our internal body communication and helping us to maintain healthy blood pressure."

Serves 12 | Takes: 56 minutes | Protein: 6.5g | Fibre: 3.3g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

50ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing

500g ripe bananas

2 large free-range eggs

250g ground almonds

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

100g natural yoghurt, plus extra to serve

100ml maple syrup, plus extra for brushing

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/gas 3. Grease a deep 23cm springform cake tin with olive oil and line the base with greaseproof paper. Put 350g of the peeled bananas into a food processor, crack in the eggs, and add all of the remaining ingredients. Go in with 50ml of olive oil, add a small pinch of sea salt, then blitz until smooth. Tip the mixture into the cake tin and spread out evenly. Slice the remaining bananas and arrange on top, then bake for 45 minutes, or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Remove from the oven, brush with a little maple syrup, and leave to cool for 10 minutes. Run a palette knife around the edge of the tin, then release the cake and transfer to a wire rack to cool, or serve warm.

9. Chocolate orange pots

Why the chef loves it? "Made with tofu, which is high in protein, low in saturated fat and a great source of calcium and phosphorus, both of which make for strong and healthy bones, this sweet treat is definitely one to add to your repertoire."

Serves 6 | Takes: 12 minutes | Protein: 8.4g | Fibre: 0.3g

(Image credit: James Verity)

Ingredients:

200g pitted Medjool dates

20g blanched hazelnuts

300g silken tofu

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 orange

6 heaped tablespoons Greek or plant-based yoghurt

seasonal fruit, such as oranges, cherries, strawberries, raspberries, to serve

Method:

In a bowl, just cover the dates with boiling kettle water and leave to soak for 5 minutes, then drain. Toast the hazelnuts in a small frying pan until lightly golden, shaking regularly, then crush in a pestle and mortar until fine. Put the dates in a blender with the tofu and cocoa. Finely grate in the orange zest, squeeze in the juice, add 1 ice cube, if you have it, and blitz until super-smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides with a spatula a few times. Decant the mixture between little pots, glasses or cups, and either eat right away, or cover and stash in the fridge until you want them (up to 3 days). Serve each pot with a spoonful of yoghurt, a sprinkling of crushed hazelnuts and some extra fruit, of your choice.

