The Oscars 2026 is, arguably, the biggest night in the award season calendar. Bringing the months of ceremonies to a close, the 98th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday 1st March, and it's always a night to remember. They are always packed with unforgettable performances - like Lady Gaga's stripped back tribute in 2023 to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's magical Wicked duet - and there's usually at least one part of the night that doesn't quite go to plan (ahem, the La La Land/Moonlight mix-up of 2017).

Whether you're tuning in for the wins, the iconic speeches, or the epic performances, you'll find all the details on how to watch the Oscars 2026 online below, including options to stream for free as arguably the biggest night in film unfolds at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

With 16 nominations, Michael B. Jordan's epic cowboy horror Sinners is poised to take home a number of golden statuettes, with a Best Supporting Actress nod for Wunmi Mosaku and a well-deserved Best Film nomination. Michael B. Jordan is also in the running for the Best Actor award, appearing to be a last-minute favourite for the win after picking up the accolade at the Actor Awards earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Jessie Buckley is the Best lead Actress frontrunner for her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, with the star taking home a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Actor Award so far this year. One Battle After Another, starring Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio, has also been a major hit with film critics, at the expense of Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme. Blockbusters Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth and Avatar have been almost entirely overlooked, as has The Rock's bid for Academy Award recognition in The Smashing Machine.

So, popcorn at the ready. Here's how to watch the Oscars 2026 online from anywhere.

Watch the Oscars in the UK

The Oscars 2026 will be available to watch live and for free on ITV1, and you can also stream the ceremony for free via ITVX if you're in the UK. Both are freely available to TV licence holders in the UK.

Travelling outside the UK? You can tune into the Oscars live on ITVX. Note that you'll need to use a good VPN to access UK services from abroad. Full details below.

The ceremony begins at midnight GMT on Sunday night, and is expected to finish at around 3am in the small hours of Monday morning. Before the ceremony, the Red Carpet Show is available to stream on ITVX from 11.30pm.

Watch Oscars 2026 From Anywhere

Travelling abroad this weekend? If you can't access your ITVX account as usual due to regional restrictions, try NordVPN (70% off). It removes streaming restrictions and protects you when shopping online. Better still, it's on sale right now.

Try NordVPN – Save 70% today Nord is the most popular VPN app around. It ups your security when streaming/shopping/posting online and unblocks regional restrictions, making it a must-have for trips abroad and binge-watchers. (It's also great for watching Married at First Sight Australia, if you're an Aussie abroad.)

Watch the Oscars in the US

Fans in North America can watch the 2026 Oscars on ABC and stream the action live on cable replacement services such as YouTube TV and Fubo. Both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

Just visiting the US? Don't forget that you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a good VPN.

Watch the Oscars in Australia

Aussie viewers can watch the Oscars live and free on Channel 7, with a live stream available on 7Plus.

The annual film awards will stream live from Los Angeles on Monday, 2nd March at 11am AEDT.

If you're currently abroad, you can always hop back onto your 7Plus account via a VPN.

Who is performing at the Oscars 2026?

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – will perform Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

– will perform Golden from KPop Demon Hunters Miles Caton – will perform I Lied to You from Sinners

– will perform I Lied to You from Sinners Presenters include: Javier Bardem, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldana

Oscars 2026 Nominees in Full

(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Directing

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners as Elijah "Smoke" Moore / Elias "Stack" Moore

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent as Armando Solimões / Marcelo Alves / Fernando Solimões

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as Linda

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value as Nora Borg

Emma Stone – Bugonia as Michelle Fuller

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein as The Creature

Delroy Lindo – Sinners as Delta Slim

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen

Amy Madigan – Weapons as Gladys

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners as Annie

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi; in collaboration with Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, and Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia – Will Tracy; based on the film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro; based on the novel by Mary Shelley

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell; based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson; based on the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; based on the novella by Denis Johnson

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman

Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino

Best International Feature Film

It Was Just an Accident (France) in Persian and Azerbaijani – directed by Jafar Panahi

The Secret Agent (Brazil) in Portuguese and German – directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value (Norway) in Norwegian and English – directed by Joachim Trier

Sirāt (Spain) in Spanish, French, and Arabic – directed by Oliver Laxe

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia) in Arabic – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution – Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman

Come See Me in the Good Light – Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, and Stef Willen

Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

Mr Nobody Against Putin – David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber, and Alžběta Karásková

The Perfect Neighbor – Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, and Sam Bisbee

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" – Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil Is Busy – Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly a Strangeness – Alison McAlpine

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain – Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy – Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen's Period Drama – Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

The Singers – Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly – Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Retirement Plan – John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit

Best Music (Original Score)

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

Best Music (Original Song)

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters – Music and lyrics by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, Ido, and Teddy Park

"I Lied to You" from Sinners – Music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi! – Music and lyrics by Nicholas Pike

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams – Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyrics by Nick Cave

Best Casting

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Sinners – Francine Maisler

Best Sound

F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor

Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, and Steve Boeddeker

Sirāt – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, and Yasmina Praderas

Best Production Design

Frankenstein – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Hamnet – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey

Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Best Film Editing

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P. Shawver

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan, and Neil Corbould

The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen, and Brandon K. McLaughlin

Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, and Donnie Dean

More from Marie Claire