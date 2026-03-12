From a Surprise Sinners Performance to the Best Actor Battle, Here’s How to Watch the 2026 Oscars Online (and from Anywhere)
The ceremony will take place in LA this weekend
The Oscars 2026 is, arguably, the biggest night in the award season calendar. Bringing the months of ceremonies to a close, the 98th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday 1st March, and it's always a night to remember. They are always packed with unforgettable performances - like Lady Gaga's stripped back tribute in 2023 to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's magical Wicked duet - and there's usually at least one part of the night that doesn't quite go to plan (ahem, the La La Land/Moonlight mix-up of 2017).
Whether you're tuning in for the wins, the iconic speeches, or the epic performances, you'll find all the details on how to watch the Oscars 2026 online below, including options to stream for free as arguably the biggest night in film unfolds at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
With 16 nominations, Michael B. Jordan's epic cowboy horror Sinners is poised to take home a number of golden statuettes, with a Best Supporting Actress nod for Wunmi Mosaku and a well-deserved Best Film nomination. Michael B. Jordan is also in the running for the Best Actor award, appearing to be a last-minute favourite for the win after picking up the accolade at the Actor Awards earlier this month.
Elsewhere, Jessie Buckley is the Best lead Actress frontrunner for her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, with the star taking home a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Actor Award so far this year. One Battle After Another, starring Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio, has also been a major hit with film critics, at the expense of Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme. Blockbusters Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth and Avatar have been almost entirely overlooked, as has The Rock's bid for Academy Award recognition in The Smashing Machine.
So, popcorn at the ready. Here's how to watch the Oscars 2026 online from anywhere.
Watch the Oscars in the UK
The Oscars 2026 will be available to watch live and for free on ITV1, and you can also stream the ceremony for free via ITVX if you're in the UK. Both are freely available to TV licence holders in the UK.
Travelling outside the UK? You can tune into the Oscars live on ITVX. Note that you'll need to use a good VPN to access UK services from abroad. Full details below.
The ceremony begins at midnight GMT on Sunday night, and is expected to finish at around 3am in the small hours of Monday morning. Before the ceremony, the Red Carpet Show is available to stream on ITVX from 11.30pm.
Watch Oscars 2026 From Anywhere
Travelling abroad this weekend? If you can't access your ITVX account as usual due to regional restrictions, try NordVPN (70% off). It removes streaming restrictions and protects you when shopping online. Better still, it's on sale right now.
Nord is the most popular VPN app around. It ups your security when streaming/shopping/posting online and unblocks regional restrictions, making it a must-have for trips abroad and binge-watchers. (It's also great for watching Married at First Sight Australia, if you're an Aussie abroad.)
Watch the Oscars in the US
Fans in North America can watch the 2026 Oscars on ABC and stream the action live on cable replacement services such as YouTube TV and Fubo. Both offer a free trial to new subscribers.
Just visiting the US? Don't forget that you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a good VPN.
Watch the Oscars in Australia
Aussie viewers can watch the Oscars live and free on Channel 7, with a live stream available on 7Plus.
The annual film awards will stream live from Los Angeles on Monday, 2nd March at 11am AEDT.
If you're currently abroad, you can always hop back onto your 7Plus account via a VPN.
Who is performing at the Oscars 2026?
- Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – will perform Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
- Miles Caton – will perform I Lied to You from Sinners
- Presenters include: Javier Bardem, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldana
Oscars 2026 Nominees in Full
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Directing
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners as Elijah "Smoke" Moore / Elias "Stack" Moore
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent as Armando Solimões / Marcelo Alves / Fernando Solimões
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as Linda
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value as Nora Borg
- Emma Stone – Bugonia as Michelle Fuller
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein as The Creature
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners as Delta Slim
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen
- Amy Madigan – Weapons as Gladys
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners as Annie
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi; in collaboration with Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, and Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Bugonia – Will Tracy; based on the film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan
- Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro; based on the novel by Mary Shelley
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell; based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson; based on the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon
- Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; based on the novella by Denis Johnson
Best Animated Feature Film
- Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman
- Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm
- KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon
- Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino
Best International Feature Film
- It Was Just an Accident (France) in Persian and Azerbaijani – directed by Jafar Panahi
- The Secret Agent (Brazil) in Portuguese and German – directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value (Norway) in Norwegian and English – directed by Joachim Trier
- Sirāt (Spain) in Spanish, French, and Arabic – directed by Oliver Laxe
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia) in Arabic – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Best Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution – Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
- Come See Me in the Good Light – Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, and Stef Willen
- Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
- Mr Nobody Against Putin – David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber, and Alžběta Karásková
- The Perfect Neighbor – Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, and Sam Bisbee
Best Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" – Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy – Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly a Strangeness – Alison McAlpine
Best Live Action Short Film
- Butcher's Stain – Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
- A Friend of Dorothy – Lee Knight and James Dean
- Jane Austen's Period Drama – Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
- The Singers – Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
- Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Best Animated Short Film
- Butterfly – Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
- Retirement Plan – John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit
Best Music (Original Score)
- Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet – Max Richter
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
Best Music (Original Song)
- "Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters – Music and lyrics by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, Ido, and Teddy Park
- "I Lied to You" from Sinners – Music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson
- "Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi! – Music and lyrics by Nicholas Pike
- "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams – Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyrics by Nick Cave
Best Casting
- Hamnet – Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners – Francine Maisler
Best Sound
- F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta
- Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, and Brad Zoern
- One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor
- Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, and Steve Boeddeker
- Sirāt – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, and Yasmina Praderas
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Hamnet – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
- Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey
- Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
- Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
Best Film Editing
- F1 – Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners – Michael P. Shawver
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett
- F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, and Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan, and Neil Corbould
- The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen, and Brandon K. McLaughlin
- Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, and Donnie Dean
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.