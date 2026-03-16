All of the Must-See Looks from the Oscars After-Party 2026

The celebrities went all out for Hollywood's biggest night

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OSCARS 2026 AFTER PARTY RED CARPET
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You'd be mistaken if you thought all of the fashion the Oscars had to offer ended once the final statuette was handed. Indeed, it's the after-parties that are often reserved for the most daring fashion choices. And this year was no different.

From sheer dresses to dramatic feather embellishments and exaggerated silhouettes, this year's winners, nominees, and plus-ones ensured we fellow red carpet magpies were very satisfied as red carpet season comes to an end.

Featuring hot-off-the-runway looks—like Ejae in a feather-trimmed jacquard gown from Dior's latest Autumn/Winter 2026 show, to archival fashion as seen on Paloma Elsesser, who chose vintage McQueen, and nostalgic full circle moments as Sarah Pidgeon paid homage to her character, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy from Love Story, in a minimalist yet striking Calvin Klein gown.

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Scroll down to find out who wore what and all of the best red carpet looks of the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss any.

All of the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026

Tracee Ellis Ross in Marine Serre

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum in ERL Artisanal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian in Gucci

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Chanel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'Zion in Harris Reed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Odessa A&amp;amp;apos;zion attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ejae in Dior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: EJAE attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa in Schiaparelli

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Dua Lipa attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid in Prada

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Bella Hadid attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Anthony Kelly in Brunello Cucinelli

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Paul Anthony Kelly attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Fox in Viktor & Rolf

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Julia Fox attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner in McQueen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quenlin Blackwell in Chanel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Quenlin Blackwell attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner in Chanel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coleman Domingo in Jacquemus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon in Calvin Klein

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Sarah Pidgeon attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber in Giorgio Armani

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Elle Fanning attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Troye Sivan in Tom Ford

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Troye Sivan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne in Thom Browne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Cara Delevingne attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth in Dior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mia Goth attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser in McQueen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Paloma Elsesser attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.