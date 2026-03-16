All of the Must-See Looks from the Oscars After-Party 2026
The celebrities went all out for Hollywood's biggest night
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You'd be mistaken if you thought all of the fashion the Oscars had to offer ended once the final statuette was handed. Indeed, it's the after-parties that are often reserved for the most daring fashion choices. And this year was no different.
From sheer dresses to dramatic feather embellishments and exaggerated silhouettes, this year's winners, nominees, and plus-ones ensured we fellow red carpet magpies were very satisfied as red carpet season comes to an end.
Featuring hot-off-the-runway looks—like Ejae in a feather-trimmed jacquard gown from Dior's latest Autumn/Winter 2026 show, to archival fashion as seen on Paloma Elsesser, who chose vintage McQueen, and nostalgic full circle moments as Sarah Pidgeon paid homage to her character, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy from Love Story, in a minimalist yet striking Calvin Klein gown.Article continues below
Scroll down to find out who wore what and all of the best red carpet looks of the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss any.
All of the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026
Tracee Ellis Ross in Marine Serre
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum in ERL Artisanal
Kim Kardashian in Gucci
Teyana Taylor in Chanel
Odessa A'Zion in Harris Reed
Ejae in Dior
Dua Lipa in Schiaparelli
Bella Hadid in Prada
Paul Anthony Kelly in Brunello Cucinelli
Julia Fox in Viktor & Rolf
Kylie Jenner in McQueen
Quenlin Blackwell in Chanel
Kendall Jenner in Chanel
Coleman Domingo in Jacquemus
Sarah Pidgeon in Calvin Klein
Hailey Bieber in Giorgio Armani
Elle Fanning in Givenchy
Troye Sivan in Tom Ford
Cara Delevingne in Thom Browne
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams
Mia Goth in Dior
Paloma Elsesser in McQueen
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.