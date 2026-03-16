All of the Must-See Looks from the Oscars After-Party 2026

You'd be mistaken if you thought all of the fashion the Oscars had to offer ended once the final statuette was handed. Indeed, it's the after-parties that are often reserved for the most daring fashion choices. And this year was no different.

From sheer dresses to dramatic feather embellishments and exaggerated silhouettes, this year's winners, nominees, and plus-ones ensured we fellow red carpet magpies were very satisfied as red carpet season comes to an end.

Featuring hot-off-the-runway looks—like Ejae in a feather-trimmed jacquard gown from Dior's latest Autumn/Winter 2026 show, to archival fashion as seen on Paloma Elsesser, who chose vintage McQueen, and nostalgic full circle moments as Sarah Pidgeon paid homage to her character, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy from Love Story, in a minimalist yet striking Calvin Klein gown.

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Scroll down to find out who wore what and all of the best red carpet looks of the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss any.

All of the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026

Tracee Ellis Ross in Marine Serre

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Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum in ERL Artisanal

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Kim Kardashian in Gucci

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Teyana Taylor in Chanel

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Odessa A'Zion in Harris Reed

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Ejae in Dior

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Dua Lipa in Schiaparelli

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Bella Hadid in Prada

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Paul Anthony Kelly in Brunello Cucinelli

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Julia Fox in Viktor & Rolf

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Kylie Jenner in McQueen

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Quenlin Blackwell in Chanel

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Kendall Jenner in Chanel

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Coleman Domingo in Jacquemus

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Sarah Pidgeon in Calvin Klein

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Hailey Bieber in Giorgio Armani

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Elle Fanning in Givenchy

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Troye Sivan in Tom Ford

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Cara Delevingne in Thom Browne

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Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams

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Mia Goth in Dior

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Paloma Elsesser in McQueen

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