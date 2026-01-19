A Shocking New William and Kate Biography Will Drop ‘Seismic Revelations’ About the Royal Couple

Prince William and Princess Kate will be the focus of upcoming biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, written by Russell Myers.

The biography, the first about the couple in over a decade, is expected to drop "seismic revelations" and "unparalleled insight" into Prince William and Princess Kate's private and public lives.

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story is set to be published on 26 February 2026.

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from the change to the royal couple's roles in 2026, to their recent family house move to Forest Lodge, they have been front and centre this year.

This is only expected to increase next month, with the future King and Queen being the subject of a brand new biography, set for publication in February 2026.

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers, the Mirror's royal editor, will be the first biography to be written about the couple in over a decade.

And as a result, the upcoming release is reported to include "seismic revelations" and "unparalleled insight" into Prince William and Princess Kate's life behind palace doors.

The biography is expected to focus on Prince William and Princess Kate's entire relationship, starting at St Andrews University where the couple met in 2001.

And documenting the following 25 years, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story is expected to explore pivotal moments, including Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and recovery, the fallout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the future King and Queen's plans for a modern monarchy.

"The result is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine; providing not just unparalleled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit," reads the description of William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. "This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era."

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers will be published in the UK on 26 February 2026.