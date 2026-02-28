Here’s Who Won Big at This Evening’s BRIT Awards (Updating Live)
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The 2026 BRIT Awards are officially here, with the 46th annual ceremony taking place this year in Manchester's Co-op Live arena, and hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Lily Allen, Self Esteem, JADE and Raye are among this year's nominees, with major global names from Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga recognised in the International Artist categories. But who emerged as the night's big winners?
From Wolf Alice to Olivia Dean, here's who won big at this evening's BRIT Awards (updating live)...
A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits)
A photo posted by on
2026 BRIT Award winners
Song of the year
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas, Blessings
Chrystal – The Days, Notion Remix
Cynthia Erivo with Ariana Grande, Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran, Azizam
Fred Again, Skepa, Plaqueboymax, Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi, Survive
Lola Young, Messy
Myles Smith, Nice To Meet You
Olivia Dean, Man I Need
Raye, Where Is My Husband!
WINNER - Sam Fender and Olivia Dean, Rein Me In
Skye Newman, Family Matters
Artist of the year
Lola Young
Dave
Fred Again
Jade
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Pink Pantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mastercard album of the year
Dave, The Boy Who Played The Harp
Lily Allen, West End Girl
Olivia Dean, The Art Of Loving
Sam Fender, People Watching
Wolf Alice, The Clearing
Breakthrough artist of the year
Barry Can’t Swim
EsDee Kid
Jim Legxacy
WINNER - Lola Young
Skye Newman
Group of the year
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
WINNER - Wolf Alice
Dance act
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA Twigs
WINNER - Fred Again, Skepta and Plaqueboymax
Pink Pantheress
Sammi Virji
Pop act
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
WINNER - Olivia Dean
Raye
Hip Hop/Rap/Grime act
Central Cee
WINNER - Dave
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
R&B act
Jim Legxacy
KWN
Mabel
Sasha Keable
WINNER - Sault
Rock/Alt act
Blood Orange
Lola Young
WINNER - Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
International artist of the year
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
Cmat
Doechii
Lady Gaga
WINNER - Rosalia
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler The Creator
International group of the year
WINNER - Geese
Haim
Huntr/X
Tame Impala
Turnstile
International song of the year
Taylor Swift, The Fate Of Ophelia
Alex Warren, Ordinary
Chappell Roan, Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines and Tinashe, No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez, Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams, That’s So True
WINNER - HuntrX, Golden
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile
Ravyn Lenae, Love Me Not
WINNER - Rosé and Bruno Mars, Apt
Sabrina Carpenter, Manchild
Sombr, Undressed
Stay tuned to Marie Claire UK as we continue to round up the night’s big winners.
The BRIT Awards will be broadcast live to UK viewers on ITV and ITVX. And for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.