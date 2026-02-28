Here’s Who Won Big at This Evening’s BRIT Awards (Updating Live)

Olivia Dean attends the 2026 BRIT Awards
The 2026 BRIT Awards are officially here, with the 46th annual ceremony taking place this year in Manchester's Co-op Live arena, and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Lily Allen, Self Esteem, JADE and Raye are among this year's nominees, with major global names from Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga recognised in the International Artist categories. But who emerged as the night's big winners?

From Wolf Alice to Olivia Dean, here's who won big at this evening's BRIT Awards (updating live)...

2026 BRIT Award winners

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas, Blessings
Chrystal – The Days, Notion Remix
Cynthia Erivo with Ariana Grande, Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran, Azizam
Fred Again, Skepa, Plaqueboymax, Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi, Survive
Lola Young, Messy
Myles Smith, Nice To Meet You
Olivia Dean, Man I Need
Raye, Where Is My Husband!
WINNER - Sam Fender and Olivia Dean, Rein Me In
Skye Newman, Family Matters

Artist of the year

Lola Young
Dave
Fred Again
Jade
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Pink Pantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem

Mastercard album of the year

Dave, The Boy Who Played The Harp
Lily Allen, West End Girl
Olivia Dean, The Art Of Loving
Sam Fender, People Watching
Wolf Alice, The Clearing

Breakthrough artist of the year

Barry Can’t Swim
EsDee Kid
Jim Legxacy
WINNER - Lola Young
Skye Newman

Group of the year

The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
WINNER - Wolf Alice

Dance act

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA Twigs
WINNER - Fred Again, Skepta and Plaqueboymax
Pink Pantheress
Sammi Virji

Pop act

Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
WINNER - Olivia Dean
Raye

Hip Hop/Rap/Grime act

Central Cee
WINNER - Dave
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner

R&B act

Jim Legxacy
KWN
Mabel
Sasha Keable
WINNER - Sault

Rock/Alt act

Blood Orange
Lola Young
WINNER - Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice

International artist of the year

Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
Cmat
Doechii
Lady Gaga
WINNER - Rosalia
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler The Creator

International group of the year

WINNER - Geese
Haim
Huntr/X
Tame Impala
Turnstile

International song of the year

Taylor Swift, The Fate Of Ophelia
Alex Warren, Ordinary
Chappell Roan, Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines and Tinashe, No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez, Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams, That’s So True
WINNER - HuntrX, Golden
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile
Ravyn Lenae, Love Me Not
WINNER - Rosé and Bruno Mars, Apt
Sabrina Carpenter, Manchild
Sombr, Undressed

Stay tuned to Marie Claire UK as we continue to round up the night’s big winners.

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast live to UK viewers on ITV and ITVX. And for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.

We will continue to update this story.

