The 2026 BRIT Awards are officially here, with the 46th annual ceremony taking place this year in Manchester's Co-op Live arena, and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Lily Allen, Self Esteem, JADE and Raye are among this year's nominees, with major global names from Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga recognised in the International Artist categories. But who emerged as the night's big winners?

From Wolf Alice to Olivia Dean, here's who won big at this evening's BRIT Awards (updating live)...

2026 BRIT Award winners

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas, Blessings

Chrystal – The Days, Notion Remix

Cynthia Erivo with Ariana Grande, Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran, Azizam

Fred Again, Skepa, Plaqueboymax, Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi, Survive

Lola Young, Messy

Myles Smith, Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean, Man I Need

Raye, Where Is My Husband!

WINNER - Sam Fender and Olivia Dean, Rein Me In

Skye Newman, Family Matters

Artist of the year

Lola Young

Dave

Fred Again

Jade

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Pink Pantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Mastercard album of the year

Dave, The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen, West End Girl

Olivia Dean, The Art Of Loving

Sam Fender, People Watching

Wolf Alice, The Clearing

Breakthrough artist of the year

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDee Kid

Jim Legxacy

WINNER - Lola Young

Skye Newman

Group of the year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

WINNER - Wolf Alice

Dance act

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas

FKA Twigs

WINNER - Fred Again, Skepta and Plaqueboymax

Pink Pantheress

Sammi Virji

Pop act

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

WINNER - Olivia Dean

Raye

Hip Hop/Rap/Grime act

Central Cee

WINNER - Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

R&B act

Jim Legxacy

KWN

Mabel

Sasha Keable

WINNER - Sault

Rock/Alt act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

WINNER - Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

International artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

Cmat

Doechii

Lady Gaga

WINNER - Rosalia

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler The Creator

International group of the year

WINNER - Geese

Haim

Huntr/X

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International song of the year

Taylor Swift, The Fate Of Ophelia

Alex Warren, Ordinary

Chappell Roan, Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines and Tinashe, No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez, Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams, That’s So True

WINNER - HuntrX, Golden

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae, Love Me Not

WINNER - Rosé and Bruno Mars, Apt

Sabrina Carpenter, Manchild

Sombr, Undressed

Stay tuned to Marie Claire UK as we continue to round up the night’s big winners.

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast live to UK viewers on ITV and ITVX. And for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.

We will continue to update this story.