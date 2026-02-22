BAFTA bosses are reportedly being vigilant to ensure no controversial royal jokes are told during this evening's ceremony, amid rumours that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in attendance.

In light of the recent arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the potential of the Prince and Princess of Wales making an appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, it's been claimed that those in charge are on high alert to ensure there is no mention of the disgraced royal.

The former Prince Andrew was arrested on his birthday last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office and spent 11 hours in custody.

"BAFTA bosses want to keep the attention on the films and the winners," a source told The Sun.

"Any mention of Andrew's arrest would take away from the awards. There's concern about any attempt at humour over what's happened to Andrew.

"It would be even more awkward if William and Kate were sitting in the audience."

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

While the Prince and Princess of Wales skipped last year's ceremony in favour of a family holiday with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it's expected that they will take their VIP seats in the audience again this year.

Concerns are being raised after an unearthed video from the 2020 BAFTAs resurfaced online, showing Kate and William's reactions to an awkward royal joke told by Rebel Wilson.

"Good evening, distinguished guests and those that don't identify as that. It is really great to be here, at the Royal Andrew... Royal Harry... no, sorry, Royal Phil- at this royal... palace place," Rebel joked, in front of the future King and Queen.

At the time, Andrew was facing backlash following his infamous BBC Newsnight interview.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not commented on the arrest of Andrew, but did issue a rare official statement after the release of disturbing new information about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A spokesperson for Kate and William said of the ongoing scandal said, "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations.

"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."