Our top Mother’s Day present ideas for the woman who has everything

From candles and cleansers to yoga mats and designer handbags, here's a guide to help you shop for your mum this Mother's Day...

Mother’s Day is fast approaching (!), falling this year on Sunday 22nd March, and as usual, there are ripples of panic sweeping the nation.

Nothing is more stressful than the selection of a Mother’s Day gift. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that it’s more challenging than shopping for Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Christmas all in one.

Buying something special for someone you’ve known your whole life and who, well, gave birth to you. How can you say thank you for all of that with a luxury scented candle?

Well, you can’t really to be honest, but you can still make a sweet gesture. That’s where we come in.

We’ve done all of the hard work for you this year, compiling a list of dream Mother’s Day presents, no matter her style, age or your budget.

So if you were previously hyperventilating into a paper bag at the thought of Mother’s Day shopping, don’t panic – we’ve got you covered.

Whether you know her taste to a ‘t’ or you’re totally stuck searching for something she’ll love, our handy gift guide is here to help.

From boxes of chocolates and beauty essentials to scented candles and designer handbags, there is truly something for everyone.

If she’s a fashion-f0rward mama, we’ve got her covered with Rixo and Needle & Thread dresses, Lele Sadoughi headbands and the odd YSL bag.

For jewellery fanatics, we’ve got Monica Vinader bracelets and Missoma necklaces – who needs more? For the woman who loves her scents, we’ve selected our top picks from Hermès, NEOM, Jo Malone and Tiziana Terenzi.

If she’s a tech lover, we’ve got everything from Liberty iPhone cases and Google home minis to Asus Zenbooks. And of course let’s not forget the mum after our own hearts – for her we’ve got gin, Moet and a lot of expensive chocolates.

Whoever she is, we’ve got her covered, so sit back and browse our top Mother’s Day gift ideas and spoil the woman in your life…

This is an image 2 of 48

Laurent Perrier, limited edition Cuvée Rosé champagne, £79.99

You can never go wrong with a bottle of LP.

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gift guide
This is an image 3 of 48

Tom Ford, Rose Prick eau de parfum, £218

Because actual roses have been done to death. This eau du parfum by Tom Ford is built around a trio of roses: Bulgarian, Turkish and Rose de Mai.

Buy it now!
This is an image 4 of 48

Jennifer Chamandi, Lorenzo two-tone leather point-toe flats, £470

Buy it now!
This is an image 5 of 48

Sankt, Bias Cut Slip in Yellow, £358

Buy it now!
This is an image 6 of 48

MCM, Millie Coated Canvas and Leather Wallet, £275

Buy it now!
This is an image 7 of 48

Seasalt Cornwall, Light and Shade Hat in Fortuna Chalk, £25

Buy it now!
This is an image 8 of 48

Maria Tash, 18kt Gold Single Earring, £120

Buy it now!
This is an image 9 of 48

facebookPortal from Facebook, £119-portal

Buy it now!
This is an image 10 of 48

Oral B, Genius X Boots exclusive Blush Pink Electric Toothbrush with Art of Brushing Travel Case, £140

Buy it now!
Mother's Day Gift Guide
This is an image 11 of 48

Arket Leather Mini Bag, £69

Buy it now!
This is an image 12 of 48

Marni, Nature Leaf Pendant Earrings, £140, Matchesfashion.com

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gifts
This is an image 13 of 48

John Lewis & Partners ‘Mum’ Marble Coaster, £8

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gifts
This is an image 14 of 48

NESPRESSO, Mini Coffee Machine, £84.99

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gifts
This is an image 15 of 48

La Mer, The Treatment Lotion, £115

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gifts
This is an image 16 of 48

Aspinal of London, Slim Credit Card Holder, £55

Buy it now!
Mother's Day Gifts
This is an image 17 of 48

The White Company, Cashmere Short Robe, £229

Buy it now!
Mother's Day Gifts
This is an image 18 of 48

St Regis Rome X Delfina Delettrez Earrings

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gifts
This is an image 19 of 48

Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips in Pillow Talk, £25

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gifts
This is an image 20 of 48

GANT, Peonies Silk Scarf, £85

Buy it now!
mothers day gift guide
This is an image 21 of 48

Crysanthemum Notebook by Mother of Pearl, £16.99, Papier.com

Because who doesn't want to own deliciously printed personalised stationery?

Buy it now!
This is an image 22 of 48

Moet & Chandon, Brut Rose, £47

Buy it now!
This is an image 23 of 48

Aman Skincare, Auric Cleanse Bath Salts, £85

Buy it now!
This is an image 24 of 48

Aesop, Damascan Rose Facial Treatment, £55

Actual flowers can be a little predictable, go for something different like this special blend by way of Aesop. With Rose Petal, Neroli Blossom and Violet Leaf this super concentrated blend not only smells divine but with the addition of Vitamins A and E, ramps up hydration levels in the skin .

Buy it now!
This is an image 25 of 48

Hotel Chocolat, The Classic Chocolate Cabinet, £50

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gift guide
This is an image 26 of 48

Jem + Bea MAMA clutch, £45

As well as a colour combination to die for, this luxe leather clutch is the perfect oversize purse to carry all your essentials, day or night...

Buy it now!
This is an image 27 of 48

Mizensir, L’Ombre Du Lys, £175 for 100ml

Buy it now!
This is an image 29 of 48

Romilly Wilde, Frida Candle, £60

Buy it now!
This is an image 30 of 48

Thorntons, Prosecco Celebration Wicker Hamper, £70

Buy it now!
This is an image 31 of 48

Aesop, Facial Appointments, from £50

For a well-rounded skin care regimen, Aesop Facial Appointments offer a series of treatments tailored to balance, stimulate and intensely nourish the skin.

Buy it now!
This is an image 32 of 48

Czech & Speake, Villa Ausonia EDP, £130 for 100ml

Buy it now!
mothers day gift guide l'occitane
This is an image 33 of 48

L’Occitane Herbae par L’Occitane, £85

Mother's Day kind of kicks of the new season as we move into April. And L'Occitane's new fragrance is like Springtime in a bottle. As you might predict, it's a really green scent with a mixture of wild grasses, bramble wild rose and white nettle. It's fresh, it's glorious and it's the perfect way to get your mum ready for the warmer months.

Buy it now!
mothers day gift guide origins
This is an image 34 of 48

Origins Plantscription Retinol Night Moisturizer with Alpine Flower, £49, Look Fantastic

Everyone knows that retinol is the ultimate anti-ager, but that it can also be super drying on the skin. Origin's night moisturiser combines retinol, to encourage cell turnover, as well an advanced hydration technology that keeps skin plump and healthy looking. There's not a mum out there who won't love this.

Buy it now!
mothers day gift guide hermes
This is an image 35 of 48

Hermès Twilly d’Hermès EDP, from £48 John Lewis

Inspired by their world-famous silk scarves, the Twilly fragrance is fun, bright and colourful. If your mum is playful, this fragrance will suit her personality perfectly with its lively notes of ginger, lime, tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom and sandalwood.

Buy it now!
mothers day gift guide liberty
This is an image 36 of 48

Liberty London Beauty Kit Five Minutes’ Peace, £95

How much do our mums do for us? Too much, probably. They always put our needs before their own. Well insist that changes, by giving her this gift set of seven full-sized beauty products that will encourage a little self-care time.

Buy it now!
This is an image 37 of 48

Audible Gift, from £7.99

Give mum the gift of an audiobook. With several membership options available, whether it’s for one month or the year, and with from bestsellers to podcasts, there is something for everyone.

Buy it now!
This is an image 38 of 48

Katharine Pooley, Signature Candle, £60

With notes of Orange Blossom and Neroli, make her Mother’s Day a fragrant one.

Buy it now!
This is an image 39 of 48

Tiffany & Co, ‘Forever’ Pendant, £740

Buy it now!
This is an image 40 of 48

Rare Birds Book Club, From £10 for 1 month

For mum that loves to read, Rare Bird Book Club offers a subscription service that cherrypicks the best of contemporary women’s fiction and female authors. We love.

Buy it now!
This is an image 41 of 48

Laurent-Perrier, Rose in constellation robe, £69.95

Buy it now!
This is an image 42 of 48

Jonathan Ward, Roscuro candle, £45

Buy it now!
This is an image 43 of 48

Caran d’Ache, Ecridor Chevron Rose-Gilded Ballpoint Pen, £190

Now that's what we call a seriously chic pen.

Buy it now!
This is an image 44 of 48

Venus et Fleur, Small Square £299

With careful care, these roses should last around a year. Yes, really…a year.

Buy it now!
This is an image 45 of 48

Buccellati, Gardenia Small Button Earrings, £300

Buy it now!
This is an image 46 of 48

Pandora, Contemporary Pearl Hoop Earrings, £70

Buy it now!
This is an image 47 of 48

Ruinart Champagne, £50 from Clos19

Let’s be honest, nothing says ‘I Love You Mum’ quite like Champagne. And, if you’re after the best head to Clos19, home to luxury champagnes, wines and spirits.

Buy it now!
Mother's Day Gifts
Image credit: Taylor Taylor
This is an image 48 of 48

Taylor Taylor Blow Dry, £50, Liberty

Buy it now!

