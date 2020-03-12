From candles and cleansers to yoga mats and designer handbags, here's a guide to help you shop for your mum this Mother's Day...
Mother’s Day is fast approaching (!), falling this year on Sunday 22nd March, and as usual, there are ripples of panic sweeping the nation.
Nothing is more stressful than the selection of a Mother’s Day gift. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that it’s more challenging than shopping for Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Christmas all in one.
Buying something special for someone you’ve known your whole life and who, well, gave birth to you. How can you say thank you for all of that with a luxury scented candle?
Well, you can’t really to be honest, but you can still make a sweet gesture. That’s where we come in.
We’ve done all of the hard work for you this year, compiling a list of dream Mother’s Day presents, no matter her style, age or your budget.
So if you were previously hyperventilating into a paper bag at the thought of Mother’s Day shopping, don’t panic – we’ve got you covered.
Whether you know her taste to a ‘t’ or you’re totally stuck searching for something she’ll love, our handy gift guide is here to help.
From boxes of chocolates and beauty essentials to scented candles and designer handbags, there is truly something for everyone.
If she’s a fashion-f0rward mama, we’ve got her covered with Rixo and Needle & Thread dresses, Lele Sadoughi headbands and the odd YSL bag.
For jewellery fanatics, we’ve got Monica Vinader bracelets and Missoma necklaces – who needs more? For the woman who loves her scents, we’ve selected our top picks from Hermès, NEOM, Jo Malone and Tiziana Terenzi.
Latest Stories
If she’s a tech lover, we’ve got everything from Liberty iPhone cases and Google home minis to Asus Zenbooks. And of course let’s not forget the mum after our own hearts – for her we’ve got gin, Moet and a lot of expensive chocolates.
Whoever she is, we’ve got her covered, so sit back and browse our top Mother’s Day gift ideas and spoil the woman in your life…
Google Nest Mini, £49
Laurent Perrier, limited edition Cuvée Rosé champagne, £79.99
You can never go wrong with a bottle of LP.
Tom Ford, Rose Prick eau de parfum, £218
Because actual roses have been done to death. This eau du parfum by Tom Ford is built around a trio of roses: Bulgarian, Turkish and Rose de Mai.
Jennifer Chamandi, Lorenzo two-tone leather point-toe flats, £470
Sankt, Bias Cut Slip in Yellow, £358
MCM, Millie Coated Canvas and Leather Wallet, £275
Seasalt Cornwall, Light and Shade Hat in Fortuna Chalk, £25
Maria Tash, 18kt Gold Single Earring, £120
facebookPortal from Facebook, £119-portal
Oral B, Genius X Boots exclusive Blush Pink Electric Toothbrush with Art of Brushing Travel Case, £140
Arket Leather Mini Bag, £69
Marni, Nature Leaf Pendant Earrings, £140, Matchesfashion.com
John Lewis & Partners ‘Mum’ Marble Coaster, £8
NESPRESSO, Mini Coffee Machine, £84.99
La Mer, The Treatment Lotion, £115
Aspinal of London, Slim Credit Card Holder, £55
The White Company, Cashmere Short Robe, £229
St Regis Rome X Delfina Delettrez Earrings
Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips in Pillow Talk, £25
GANT, Peonies Silk Scarf, £85
Crysanthemum Notebook by Mother of Pearl, £16.99, Papier.com
Because who doesn't want to own deliciously printed personalised stationery?
Moet & Chandon, Brut Rose, £47
Aman Skincare, Auric Cleanse Bath Salts, £85
Aesop, Damascan Rose Facial Treatment, £55
Actual flowers can be a little predictable, go for something different like this special blend by way of Aesop. With Rose Petal, Neroli Blossom and Violet Leaf this super concentrated blend not only smells divine but with the addition of Vitamins A and E, ramps up hydration levels in the skin .
Hotel Chocolat, The Classic Chocolate Cabinet, £50
Jem + Bea MAMA clutch, £45
As well as a colour combination to die for, this luxe leather clutch is the perfect oversize purse to carry all your essentials, day or night...
Mizensir, L’Ombre Du Lys, £175 for 100ml
Roku Gin, Waitrose, £30
Romilly Wilde, Frida Candle, £60
Thorntons, Prosecco Celebration Wicker Hamper, £70
Aesop, Facial Appointments, from £50
For a well-rounded skin care regimen, Aesop Facial Appointments offer a series of treatments tailored to balance, stimulate and intensely nourish the skin.
Czech & Speake, Villa Ausonia EDP, £130 for 100ml
L’Occitane Herbae par L’Occitane, £85
Mother's Day kind of kicks of the new season as we move into April. And L'Occitane's new fragrance is like Springtime in a bottle. As you might predict, it's a really green scent with a mixture of wild grasses, bramble wild rose and white nettle. It's fresh, it's glorious and it's the perfect way to get your mum ready for the warmer months.
Origins Plantscription Retinol Night Moisturizer with Alpine Flower, £49, Look Fantastic
Everyone knows that retinol is the ultimate anti-ager, but that it can also be super drying on the skin. Origin's night moisturiser combines retinol, to encourage cell turnover, as well an advanced hydration technology that keeps skin plump and healthy looking. There's not a mum out there who won't love this.
Hermès Twilly d’Hermès EDP, from £48 John Lewis
Inspired by their world-famous silk scarves, the Twilly fragrance is fun, bright and colourful. If your mum is playful, this fragrance will suit her personality perfectly with its lively notes of ginger, lime, tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom and sandalwood.
Liberty London Beauty Kit Five Minutes’ Peace, £95
How much do our mums do for us? Too much, probably. They always put our needs before their own. Well insist that changes, by giving her this gift set of seven full-sized beauty products that will encourage a little self-care time.
Audible Gift, from £7.99
Give mum the gift of an audiobook. With several membership options available, whether it’s for one month or the year, and with from bestsellers to podcasts, there is something for everyone.
Katharine Pooley, Signature Candle, £60
With notes of Orange Blossom and Neroli, make her Mother’s Day a fragrant one.
Tiffany & Co, ‘Forever’ Pendant, £740
Rare Birds Book Club, From £10 for 1 month
For mum that loves to read, Rare Bird Book Club offers a subscription service that cherrypicks the best of contemporary women’s fiction and female authors. We love.
Laurent-Perrier, Rose in constellation robe, £69.95
Jonathan Ward, Roscuro candle, £45
Caran d’Ache, Ecridor Chevron Rose-Gilded Ballpoint Pen, £190
Now that's what we call a seriously chic pen.
Venus et Fleur, Small Square £299
With careful care, these roses should last around a year. Yes, really…a year.
Buccellati, Gardenia Small Button Earrings, £300
Pandora, Contemporary Pearl Hoop Earrings, £70
Ruinart Champagne, £50 from Clos19
Let’s be honest, nothing says ‘I Love You Mum’ quite like Champagne. And, if you’re after the best head to Clos19, home to luxury champagnes, wines and spirits.