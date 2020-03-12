From candles and cleansers to yoga mats and designer handbags, here's a guide to help you shop for your mum this Mother's Day...



Mother’s Day is fast approaching (!), falling this year on Sunday 22nd March, and as usual, there are ripples of panic sweeping the nation.

Nothing is more stressful than the selection of a Mother’s Day gift. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that it’s more challenging than shopping for Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Christmas all in one.

Buying something special for someone you’ve known your whole life and who, well, gave birth to you. How can you say thank you for all of that with a luxury scented candle?

Well, you can’t really to be honest, but you can still make a sweet gesture. That’s where we come in.

We’ve done all of the hard work for you this year, compiling a list of dream Mother’s Day presents, no matter her style, age or your budget.

So if you were previously hyperventilating into a paper bag at the thought of Mother’s Day shopping, don’t panic – we’ve got you covered.

Whether you know her taste to a ‘t’ or you’re totally stuck searching for something she’ll love, our handy gift guide is here to help.

From boxes of chocolates and beauty essentials to scented candles and designer handbags, there is truly something for everyone.

If she’s a fashion-f0rward mama, we’ve got her covered with Rixo and Needle & Thread dresses, Lele Sadoughi headbands and the odd YSL bag.

For jewellery fanatics, we’ve got Monica Vinader bracelets and Missoma necklaces – who needs more? For the woman who loves her scents, we’ve selected our top picks from Hermès, NEOM, Jo Malone and Tiziana Terenzi.

If she’s a tech lover, we’ve got everything from Liberty iPhone cases and Google home minis to Asus Zenbooks. And of course let’s not forget the mum after our own hearts – for her we’ve got gin, Moet and a lot of expensive chocolates.

Whoever she is, we’ve got her covered, so sit back and browse our top Mother’s Day gift ideas and spoil the woman in your life…