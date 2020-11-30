When is Cyber Monday and what deals should we be making the most of?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cyber Monday is officially here, marking the end of a long weekend of Black Friday sales.

But don’t go thinking that Cyber Monday is just an extension of the Black Friday weekend. While multiple brands choose to continue their weekend discounts, Cyber Monday often features brand new deals, making it a completely different day of discount shopping.

Best Cyber Monday deals

Liberty is offering up to 30% off for Cyber Monday, Glossier is taking 25% off everything and Zara is winning with a whopping 50% off selected items.

Beauty-wise, there are plenty of sales on from Charlotte Tilbury to FOREO. In terms of fashion, there’s everything from Barbour and Whistles to designer Cyber Monday sales. And for homeware, there are discounts on everything from Diptyque candles to Le Creuset pans.

In short, you can still get your hands on pretty much anything at a slashed price and there is still time to stock up on Christmas presents.

And, whether it’s Missoma jewellery or Dyson deals that you’re after, Cyber Monday might provide you with the deals that you weren’t able to snag on Black Friday.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual discount shopping holiday, this year falling today on Monday 30 November, and running until midnight so there’s still time to make the most of those deals!

Go, go, go!