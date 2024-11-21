I shop for a living and can safely say UNIQLO's Black Friday sale is one of the best on the high street

Here's what a shopping editor recommends snapping up in the UNIQLO sale

uniqlo model on blue sofa
(Image credit: Uniqlo)
From the designer partnerships like UNIQLO x Anya Hindmarch to the brand's wardrobe staples such as the UNIQLO clogs, the Japanese retailer is no stranger to stylish yet affordable basics—and its highly anticipated Black Friday sale has just landed.

As a shopping editor, I spend countless hours scouring through Black Friday offers. What really makes a sale stand out to me isn't just brilliant reductions, but savings on items that are true investments—and not just the left over, overly-trendy stock that will quickly go out of fashion.

UNIQLO not only has incredibly low prices this year, but also has reductions on staple outerwear, reliable basics, and even comfortable footwear that I can see filling a hole in many capsule wardrobes, no matter your personal style.

But the thing to know about the UNIQLO Black Friday sale is that items really do fly off the shelves. If you spot something that you know will make a good investment and get plenty of wear, you won't want to wait around to make it yours. But to avoid impulse buying, I've rounded up the items that I really think are worth the price tag and will stand the test of time.

These are the UNIQLO Black Friday fashion deals that aren't to be missed—including pieces from the coveted JW Anderson collaboration.

A shopping editor's UNIQLO Black Friday picks

Cable Knit V Neck Jumper
Cable Knit V Neck Jumper

Cosy and endlessly versatile, this JW Anderson jumper will sell out.

Tweed Single Collar Coat
Tweed Single Collar Coat

An affordable winter outerwear staple.

Wool Blend Half Coat
Wool Blend Half Coat

The perfect everyday layering piece.

Denim Panel Long Skirt
Denim Panel Long Skirt

There's no going wrong with UNIQLO denim—especially at this price.

Ultra Light Down Long Coat
Ultra Light Down Long Coat

These coats don't come cheap so this is a saving to take advantage of.

Clogs
Clogs

Cool and comfortable, these are selling fast.

Pleated Long Skirt
Pleated Long Skirt

Everyone needs a grey skirt in their workwear rotation.

Heattech Parachute Trousers (long)
Heattech Parachute Trousers

Perfect for winter walks.

Brushed Jersey Oversized Blouson
Brushed Jersey Oversized Blouson

This neutral bomber will serve you well year-round.

Flared Dress (print)
Flared Dress

I love this neutral print dress that will look gorgeous styled with chunky boots.

Linen Blend Pleated Tapered Trousers
Linen Blend Pleated Tapered Trousers

Perfectly tailored, these trousers will be a spring/summer staple.

Oversized Jacket
Oversized Jacket

Look no further for the perfectly oversized blazer.

Linen Blend Camisole Dress
Linen Blend Camisole Dress

You will be living in this come next summer—and it can even be layered with knitwear in the colder months.

