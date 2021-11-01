Jo Malone Black Friday: which candles & fragrances will be included

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

More Pomegranate Noir? We're totally game

Let’s be honest: you’d struggle to find somebody who wouldn’t jump at the chance to receive a Jo Malone London gift. Whether it’s a Lime, Basil & Mandarin luxury candle or a Wood, Sage & Sea Salt cologne, you really can’t go wrong with this brand. So you may be excited to hear that the main Jo Malone Black Friday 2021 deal has already been revealed by the brand, with many more from third party retailer discounts likely to come. Here’s what we know so far about this year’s shopping extravaganza…

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday is falling on Friday, 29th November, and Cyber Monday will happen on Monday, 29th November. Both shopping events see a whole host of discounts and deals take place across the board. These days, more and more brands begin their shopping event earlier than previously, meaning you may be able to snag a bargain before the 26th and even after the 29th!

Does Jo Malone have Black Friday deals?

It does, but the brand is usually pretty reserved when it comes to sales on its own official website and in its stores. What we know so far is that Jo Malone will be offering a complimentary branded Jo Malone London Pouch when customers spend £125. The monochrome pouch will contain a 9ml Pomegranate Noir fragrance, and a 15ml English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Wash.

It’s so far unclear if there will be any additional discount codes or deals online, but the real opportunities lie in the third party retailers that stock Jo Malone London. Many offer site-wide discounts and special deals that cannot be found at jomalone.co.uk

You can keep an eye out for updates on this page.

What was in the Jo Malone Black Friday sale last year?

In 2020, Jo Malone kept it petty low key when it came to its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. In fact, it did not offer a site-wide discount or money off on its items, but rather a free gift-with-purchase for shoppers who spent more than £120 on the brand’s website or in its stores. The set featured three minis: a Pomegranate Noir candle, a lime basil mandarin cologne and an english pear and freesia body and hand wash.

However, retailers such as LookFantastic, Selfridges, and AllBeauty were the ones who gave shoppers a real treat. For example, AllBeauty offered up to 20% off the brand, while Selfridges did 10% off selected buys.

Where can you shop for Jo Malone Black Friday deals?

Luckily for you, there are so many retailers that stock Jo Malone London these days, meaning all the more opportunities to score a deal. They are definitely worth keeping an eye out for this year. They include:

John Lewis

LookFantastic

FeelUnique

Selfridges

Can’t wait to get your hands on some Pomegranate Noir? Us too!