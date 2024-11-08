Yes, Black Friday beauty deals have started already—these are the ones actually worth shopping right now

It may only be the beginning of November but Black Friday beauty deals have already landed across the biggest retailers—with some seriously impressive savings up for grabs all month.

I'm a shopping editor with several Black Fridays under my belt, so I know a truly good deal when I see it. However, it can be overwhelming when every website is plastered with Black Friday offerings, so much so that it's easy to lose sight of what is actually a good discount.

That's why I've started compiling early beauty deals that I believe are truly worth the investment, from the best hair straighteners to high-fashion perfumes—but only the products that have a significant saving or that I would invest in myself. I'll be keeping this page up to date with all the best Black Friday beauty deals this month, so stay tuned for the biggest savings of the season.

Best Black Friday beauty deals today

The best early Black Friday beauty deals

You might be surprised to learn that many beauty brands launch their Black Friday sales as early as the end of October, so it's never too early to start browsing. If you're in need of some top-ups and can't wait for the end of the month, these are the unmissable deals currently live that you won't regret.

Top beauty deal picks from a shopping editor

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum Extreme 50ml | £51 at Boots (was £102) If you're on the hunt for Black Friday perfume deals, this is one of the best I have come across - and I don't expect many other deals to beat it. With a huge 50% saving on a cult fragrance, it's only a matter of time before it sells out.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Copper | £279.99 at John Lewis (was £329.99) Dyson fans will know that Dyson Black Friday deals are not easy to come across, so it's worth snapping up this £50 saving on the Supersonic whilst you can. If the discount isn't enough to tempt you, have a read of our glowing Dyson Supersonic review to learn why it's worth the price tag.

Olaplex In Good Repair Kit | £33.95 at Beauty Bay (was £45) If there's one thing I will always buy in the Black Friday beauty sales, it's Olaplex. It is raved about for good reason and single-handedly brought my bleached hair back from the dead. Whether you're a superfan like me or wanting to try it out, this mini set contains all the best Olaplex offerings for an incredible price.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base | £43.20 at Lookfantastic (was £54) It's not often we see viral skincare products on offer, so this is a deal worth mentioning. The perfect skin prep base to use before your makeup, it's a luxurious step that really works. It would also make a gorgeous Christmas gift for any beauty lover in your life.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer | £18.90 at Cult Beauty (was £27) Charlotte Tilbury products don't come cheap, so I have to shout about savings when they crop up. With an impressive 30% off at Cult Beauty right now, it's the perfect time to stock up on a new concealer to see you through the winter months.

ghd Original Hair Styler | £104.25 at John Lewis (was £139) If you only own one hair tool, let it be a pair of ghd straighteners. I have tried countless hair stylers in my time, but I always find myself returning to my ghds when I want my hair to look its best with minimal effort - and you can save over £34 today.

Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Serum | £37.35 at Sephora (was £47) If your hair is in need of some TLC, this is the hair serum for you. It nourishes and reduces breakage to help hair that is prone to falling out, and it has countless five-star reviews from customers.

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer | £13.20 at Cult Beauty (was £22) This is a Black Friday beauty deal that actually stopped me in my tracks. £13 for a bronzer - especially one as good as this - is an unmissable bargain, and it's guaranteed to last you a while thanks to the creamy formula that goes a long way.

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum 90ml | £108 at John Lewis (was £135) Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on pricey fragrances that are tricky to justify at any other time of year. I always get compliments when I wear Prada's Paradoxe and it's extremely long-wearing, so worth every penny in my book.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '71 Perfume Mist | £18 at Lookfantastic (was £24) You don't need me to convince you to buy this viral body mist, but trust me when I say you won't regret it. At just £18 it's an affordable and universally appealing scent that would also make a gorgeous stocking stuffer or Christmas gift for her.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation SPF10 | £31.60 at Fenwick (was £39.50) I always recommend keeping a list of your most used beauty products that are about to run out so you know what to search for in the sales. An Estée Lauder foundation is one of the things I always need to have in stock, so I'll be taking full advantage of this saving.

Glow For It Lash Growth Serum | £22.50 at Beauty Bay (was £30) Lash growth serums don't usually come cheap, which is why this deal caught my eye. That, and the 200+ rave reviews that note how easy it is to apply and how well it works for just over £20.

Which day is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday 2024 falls on Friday the 29th of November, meaning Cyber Monday is on the 2nd of December. However, many Black Friday deals have already launched, so you can expect to see sales happening from now until early December. Keep checking back here for the best Black Friday beauty deals on offer.

How much discount is there usually on Black Friday?

The Black Friday discounts vary hugely depending on the retailer, but it is usually the day with the biggest sales throughout the year. That means you can expect discounts of anything from 25% to up to 80% in some cases. However, it's always a good idea to shop around if you're after a particular product, as different brands can have different reductions on every website.

Does Amazon do Black Friday?

Yes, Amazon takes part in Black Friday sales, with some brilliant savings across all departments. For an idea of the sort of things you'll find reduced, our Prime Big Deal Day picks show you just how many bargains you can expect.