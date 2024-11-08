Yes, Black Friday beauty deals have started already—these are the ones actually worth shopping right now
The Black Friday beauty deals for 2024 are in full swing
It may only be the beginning of November but Black Friday beauty deals have already landed across the biggest retailers—with some seriously impressive savings up for grabs all month.
I'm a shopping editor with several Black Fridays under my belt, so I know a truly good deal when I see it. However, it can be overwhelming when every website is plastered with Black Friday offerings, so much so that it's easy to lose sight of what is actually a good discount.
That's why I've started compiling early beauty deals that I believe are truly worth the investment, from the best hair straighteners to high-fashion perfumes—but only the products that have a significant saving or that I would invest in myself. I'll be keeping this page up to date with all the best Black Friday beauty deals this month, so stay tuned for the biggest savings of the season.
Best Black Friday beauty deals today
- Beauty Bay: Save 50% on over 8,000 best-selling beauty products
- Boots: Get over 50% off beauty and earn extra points
- Cult Beauty: Shop the Cult Beauty sale up to 40% off
- Fenwick: Save big on premium beauty brands
- John Lewis: Enjoy early savings on fragrance and hair tools
- Lookfantastic: Up to 50% off skincare, fragrance and makeup
- Sephora: Shop fragrance and makeup up to 60% off
The best early Black Friday beauty deals
You might be surprised to learn that many beauty brands launch their Black Friday sales as early as the end of October, so it's never too early to start browsing. If you're in need of some top-ups and can't wait for the end of the month, these are the unmissable deals currently live that you won't regret.
Top beauty deal picks from a shopping editor
YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum Extreme 50ml | £51 at Boots (was £102)
If you're on the hunt for Black Friday perfume deals, this is one of the best I have come across - and I don't expect many other deals to beat it. With a huge 50% saving on a cult fragrance, it's only a matter of time before it sells out.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Copper | £279.99 at John Lewis (was £329.99)
Dyson fans will know that Dyson Black Friday deals are not easy to come across, so it's worth snapping up this £50 saving on the Supersonic whilst you can. If the discount isn't enough to tempt you, have a read of our glowing Dyson Supersonic review to learn why it's worth the price tag.
Olaplex In Good Repair Kit | £33.95 at Beauty Bay (was £45)
If there's one thing I will always buy in the Black Friday beauty sales, it's Olaplex. It is raved about for good reason and single-handedly brought my bleached hair back from the dead. Whether you're a superfan like me or wanting to try it out, this mini set contains all the best Olaplex offerings for an incredible price.
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base | £43.20 at Lookfantastic (was £54)
It's not often we see viral skincare products on offer, so this is a deal worth mentioning. The perfect skin prep base to use before your makeup, it's a luxurious step that really works. It would also make a gorgeous Christmas gift for any beauty lover in your life.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer | £18.90 at Cult Beauty (was £27)
Charlotte Tilbury products don't come cheap, so I have to shout about savings when they crop up. With an impressive 30% off at Cult Beauty right now, it's the perfect time to stock up on a new concealer to see you through the winter months.
ghd Original Hair Styler | £104.25 at John Lewis (was £139)
If you only own one hair tool, let it be a pair of ghd straighteners. I have tried countless hair stylers in my time, but I always find myself returning to my ghds when I want my hair to look its best with minimal effort - and you can save over £34 today.
Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Serum | £37.35 at Sephora (was £47)
If your hair is in need of some TLC, this is the hair serum for you. It nourishes and reduces breakage to help hair that is prone to falling out, and it has countless five-star reviews from customers.
Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer | £13.20 at Cult Beauty (was £22)
This is a Black Friday beauty deal that actually stopped me in my tracks. £13 for a bronzer - especially one as good as this - is an unmissable bargain, and it's guaranteed to last you a while thanks to the creamy formula that goes a long way.
Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum 90ml | £108 at John Lewis (was £135)
Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on pricey fragrances that are tricky to justify at any other time of year. I always get compliments when I wear Prada's Paradoxe and it's extremely long-wearing, so worth every penny in my book.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '71 Perfume Mist | £18 at Lookfantastic (was £24)
You don't need me to convince you to buy this viral body mist, but trust me when I say you won't regret it. At just £18 it's an affordable and universally appealing scent that would also make a gorgeous stocking stuffer or Christmas gift for her.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation SPF10 | £31.60 at Fenwick (was £39.50)
I always recommend keeping a list of your most used beauty products that are about to run out so you know what to search for in the sales. An Estée Lauder foundation is one of the things I always need to have in stock, so I'll be taking full advantage of this saving.
Glow For It Lash Growth Serum | £22.50 at Beauty Bay (was £30)
Lash growth serums don't usually come cheap, which is why this deal caught my eye. That, and the 200+ rave reviews that note how easy it is to apply and how well it works for just over £20.
Which day is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday 2024 falls on Friday the 29th of November, meaning Cyber Monday is on the 2nd of December. However, many Black Friday deals have already launched, so you can expect to see sales happening from now until early December. Keep checking back here for the best Black Friday beauty deals on offer.
How much discount is there usually on Black Friday?
The Black Friday discounts vary hugely depending on the retailer, but it is usually the day with the biggest sales throughout the year. That means you can expect discounts of anything from 25% to up to 80% in some cases. However, it's always a good idea to shop around if you're after a particular product, as different brands can have different reductions on every website.
Does Amazon do Black Friday?
Yes, Amazon takes part in Black Friday sales, with some brilliant savings across all departments. For an idea of the sort of things you'll find reduced, our Prime Big Deal Day picks show you just how many bargains you can expect.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Advanced resistance band leg workouts promise to supercharge your strength from home - 5 best exercises to try
Prepare to feel the burn.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
The best serums for oily skin reduce shine, minimise breakout and exfoliate pores—and these 6 do it all
Clear, healthy skin
By Mica Ricketts
-
We may still be a few weeks away but countless Black Friday fashion deals have already landed
These are the early Black Friday fashion deals we're shopping
By Amelia Yeomans
-
This dermatologist-approved vitamin C serum is the only skincare product I'm willing to splurge on
It's on my 'forever re-buy' list
By Rebecca Fearn
-
As a beauty editor, I usually think Cyber Monday is a bit of a con—but these perfume deals just make sense
With up to 60% off, even I can't say no
By Shannon Lawlor
-
You can get every single Dyson Corrale colourway in the Cyber Monday sales - some at £200 off
Yes, really!
By Dionne Brighton
-
These are the best Black Friday spa deals across the UK
Indulge in some R&R
By Lauren Hughes
-
I'm doing a happy dance, because all of my go-to beauty products are discounted in Cyber Monday and I am going to save £146 today on Elemis, CeraVe and Kérastase
The smarter way to shop
By Katie Thomas
-
I’ve scoured the whole site, and these Lookfantastic Cyber Monday deals still on sale are well worth your attention
I've been through the whole of Lookfantastic since Thursday, and cherry-picked the best of the bunch
By Dionne Brighton
-
This is not a drill, you can save £80 on the Dyson Airwrap for Cyber Monday
Go, go, go!
By Grace Lindsay
-
80% off is the best Huda Beauty Cyber Monday deal I could find and I've been searching all morning
Serious discounts
By Katie Thomas