9 beauty editors reveal the gifts they really *don't* want to receive this year (and the ones they do instead)

When it comes to Christmas gifting, beauty shopping can feel completely overwhelming. With more perfume gift sets, festive candles and limited-edition eyeshadow palettes you could throw a candy cane at, where on earth are you supposed to start?

This had me thinking: is there such a thing as a 'bad' beauty gift? I wanted to get the insight of my beauty editor friends, who are the most knowledgable people in the 'biz. They've tried it all and are aware what's good, what investment beauty products are worth asking for around this time of year and what products are worth steering clear of.

As a disclaimer, as beauty editors we are incredibly lucky to be able to try lots of the best products out there, and I know I speak for everyone below when I say we are so grateful for that and love this part of our job. But, like with anything, sometimes we notice a little beauty fatigue creeping in when it comes to certain products or things that we just don't need. That said, everybody has different wants and needs (particularly at Christmas) so take this all with a sort of tongue-in-cheek pinch of salt...

1. Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

"As someone who is currently travelling a lot, things I don't need are bigger, bulky items or products like fragrances or candles. When I'm at home, I love getting stuff like this because it feels special, but it's just not super convenient for me currently due to living out of a suitcase!

That said, I have had my eye on this little set from Chanel. The make-up bag would be perfect for carrying my products around as I hop from flight to flight, while the bronzer, lipstick and mascara featured are all items I would have in my kit so I'd love to receive."

Becky's top gift wish

Chanel The Timeless Makeup Look £128 at Chanel

2. Olivia McCrea-Hedley, Freelance Writer & Editor

"This Christmas, I really, truly need no more shower gels. It's such a lovely thought, buying someone a luxury shower foam or oil to upgrade their morning routine, but my bathroom is beginning to look like the body wash section of Boots. There's only so much soap a girl can use!

"Instead, I'd love nothing more than a candle in my stocking. It doesn't have to be super fancy, or expensive, or even scented—as the nights get darker and the urge to stay in grows stronger, I just love nothing more than lighting a candle or two to create a cosy atmosphere as I settle down on the sofa. It's the perfect gift!"

Olivia's top gift wish

Loewe Small Tomato Leaves Candle £85 at Liberty

3. Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

"As a beauty editor, I’m totally spoilt when it comes to bodycare, and funnily enough it’s one category I wouldn’t want to be gifted because I’m so particular about it. I want my bodycare to be hardworking rather than just coming in pretty packaging. Plus, especially when it comes to scented bodycare, I want something that complements the scents that I already have."

4. Madeleine Spencer, Podcaster and Beauty & Wellness Writer at The Evening Standard

"I don’t want anything novelty. Nothing tiny, nothing silly, nothing that’ll create unnecessary waste. Give me a normal-sized, good quality candle over three minis any day. And I don’t ever want any excess packaging—just the product in all its solo glory."

Madeleine's top gift wish

5. Humeara Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

"Please never buy me a scented hand cream for Christmas. For some reason – probably because I use hand cream religiously – I always find a festive iteration in my stocking. Alas, I do not want mint choc chip-scented hand cream, and I certainly don't want any holly-jolly cream's scent to ever overpower my perfume. Such is the curse of fun, holiday-themed mitt moisturisers, which only serve to irritate my eczema-prone skin. It's Aveeno or nothing for me, always. Bah humbug."

Humeara's top gift wish

6. Mica Rickets, Freelance Beauty Editor

"Buying a beauty gift for a beauty editor is always a bold move so, if any of my lovely friends and family are reading this, please step away from the make-up palettes! While I used to covet many a 30-pan eyeshadow palette, these days I'm all about a more minimalist approach to my beauty routine.

"Instead, I'd love something like a Merit Solo Shadow which comes in an array of wearable, neutral shades and has a beautiful cream to powder texture. At £26 a pop, it isn't something that I'd typically buy myself but I already get so much use out of the one I own, and the luxe pots that they come in definitely feel like a special treat."

Mica's top gift wish

7. Mollie Burdell, Freelance Beauty Editor & Presenter

"I'm actually going to be bold and start by saying I don't need anymore beauty products full stop. Yes, a massive perk of our jobs is the countless products we get to try, but I only have one face and body and I'll hold my hands up and say I'm at capacity. I've actually even started putting products on the wall outside my flat for everyone on my street to enjoy–just call me beauty's answer to a fairy godmother.

"At 7 months pregnant, what I'd welcome with open arms is more of my go-to Wild Nutrition Pregnancy + New Mother Multi and Pregnancy + New Mother Omega 3 supplements which I've used throughout my entire pregnancy. I actually have a cupboard full of supplements from the brand as I've done the research and they really do come out on top. Aveeno Baby also has some really cute gift sets, so it would be great to start the baby off strong with a beauty collection of their own."

Mollie's top gift wish

8. Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor at Woman & Home

"Apart from beauty minis in any form (my poor toiletry bags are drowning in them—plus who needs that much single-use plastic?), if there were any beauty gift that I wouldn't want to receive for Christmas, I'd have to say lipstick. Don't get me wrong, I love a lipstick. Cream, satin, matte, liquid, I am truly in a fully-committed, longterm relationship with the stuff (although a tinted lip balm can have me straying every now and then). But therein lies the problem, I don't think anyone could buy me anything that would surprise me.

"As the reluctantly-labelled 'Lipstick Queen' of my friendship group, who at one point had a pretty devoted 'Lipstick of the Day' following, I've tried it all. From browns to pinks, reds to purples, cool-toned and warm-toned, I own more lipsticks than even suit me anymore. Alas, there's always something new to try, and I just can't seem to kick my addiction. So, while I say don't buy me even one more, I'm sure I'll find a place for it if you just happen to come across 'the perfect nudey-pinky-mauve' for my Secret Santa..."

Aleesha's top gift wish

9. Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor and Copywriter

"Unless your recipient paints and repaints their own nails regularly, I'd avoid a big nail polish gift set. It seems like a lovely idea, but realistically the recipient probably won't like every single shade and they'll definitely dry out before they get to use them up.

"If you know their signature colour, and if budget allows, get it from a luxe brand like Chanel that they might not usually shop from. Or if they're a regular gel manicure getter, like me, a voucher for their go-to salon will always get used!"

Lucy's top gift wish