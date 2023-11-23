I've found so many great deals on UGG classic boots, slippers, and loungewear
In case you missed it, Black Friday is here, meaning one thing - the UGG Black Friday sale.
UGG BLACK FRIDAY - QUICK LINKS:
- UGG classic mini platform £99.99
was £125
- UGG droplet tall boot £83.99
was £120
- UGG Gwendolynn unlined bralette £27.00
was £30.00
- UGG Fuz Sugar Cros £60.00
was £100.00
- UGG Drizlita Boot £58.99
was £85
Oh, and you might also be interested in picking up some Baccarat Rouge 540, ghd hair straighteners or Kate Middleton's Monica Vinader necklace while you're at it. But I digress, you're here for some fantastic UGG deals and by golly are you going to get them.
UGG mini platform £129.99
was £164.99 at Foot Locker (21% off)
These boots are the latest update on Ugg's classic mini boot, reimagined for maximum style.
UGG fuzz sugar cross slide £69.99
was £100 at UGG (42% off)
Who on earth wouldn't love these bad boys for Christmas? #fluffslide
UGG Faux Fur Fingerless Gloves £44
was £55 at Urban Outfitters (25% off)
These faux fur gloves are the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Its fingerless design allows you to use your phone whilst staying cosy and warm.
UGG Droplet tall boot £83.99
was £120 at UGGS (30% off)
These sleek wellies are at the top of my Christmas list. Lined with a thick layer of UGGplush™ upcycled wool blend lining to keep you warm and dry all year round.
UGG Chestnut Myah bonded fleece joggers £80.00
was £100 at Urban Outfitters (25% off)
The perfect piece to pair your UGG boots with.These joggers have a flattering wide-leg cut with a ribbed elasticated waist, bonded fleece-exposed trims and a fleece logo motif detailed to one side- who said you can't look comfy and chic at the same time?
UGG short boots £139
was £175 at Flannels (20% off)
There's a reason these boots are popular season after season, year after year. So comfortable, durable, and they go with everything.
UGG Gertrude Short Teddy Coat £139.99
was £200 at UGG (30 % off)
This coat is made from signature UGG® faux fleece – what's not to love? This hip-length coat is the winter coat go-to paired with flared jeans and your favourite boots.
UGG Cozetta Curly Graphic Slipper £65.99
was £95 at UGG (30 % off)
These super soft curly sheepskin slides are the perfect lightweight shoe that will no doubt give you that dreamy walking-on-clouds feel.
UGG Leslie Graphic Crew Sock £8.99
was £12 at UGG (25% off)
Ugg classic mini bow II boots in tan is the classic boot reimagined with a bow added for maximum style.
Do UGG do Black Friday?
Yes, and the sale has started, offering discounts on loads of styles, including slippers and its classic short boots. While that doesn't sound like as huge a discount as say the Zara Black Friday 40% off sale, it's actually pretty good. It's quite rare to be able to get discounts on UGG's classic range, so now's the time to stock up. The sale is likely to end on Cyber Monday, which is Monday 27th November 2023.
If you're a big fan of the brand, make sure you keep an eye on this page for the best UGG Black Friday deals (for Ugg discount codes, click here).
How can I get discounts on UGGs?
It's actually pretty easy to get the discounts in the Black Friday sale as prices are marked down already, so just add the item to your basket and head straight to the checkout. Here's what's worth buying.
That's my own Christmas sorted as well as the rest of my family.
Priceless.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
