There is 20% off everything in H&M's Black Friday sale – here's what our fashion editor is adding to her basket
I've scoured the site so you don't have to
H&M's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is so, so good
When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, H&M is always my first port of call, and this year, the brand is offering 20% off everything.
A sale as enormous as this can be overwhelming to shop but fear not, I have trawled every last corner of H&M's online shop to bring you the best deals on-site now, from keep-forever cashmere knits to timeless coats.
And, of course, I've included a couple of party dresses (and accessories) for good measure – after all, the festive season is upon us, and I know you'll wear and re-wear these for years to come.
H&M's Black Friday deals have continued all weekend, with more to come on Cyber Monday. Ready to shop? Let me take you through everything you need to know – and the best pieces to buy, all with 20% off.
H&M Black Friday and Cyber Monday quick shopping links
- 20% off H&M coats
- 20% off H&M dresses
- 20% off H&M jumpers and cardigans
- 20% off H&M tops
- 20% off H&M trousers
- 20% off H&M jeans
- 20% off H&M shoes
- 20% off H&M accessories
Is there a H&M Black Friday sale?
Historically, H&M applies a discount across the entire site and this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is no different. As long as you are registered as an H&M member, you can get 20% off everything on-site for the whole Cyber weekend.
That means 20% off H&M's premium selection of cashmere and wool knitwear and coats, which make excellent investment pieces, as well as sequinned party dresses, chic tops, and jeans in a whole host of washes and fits.
When does the H&M Cyber Monday sale start?
The H&M Black Friday weekend sale is in full swing and continues through Cyber Monday, which is on 27th November. Be sure to check back then as there may be new deals added to the sale.
I've scoured the site for the best pieces. Scroll to see what I'll be adding to my basket...
What to buy in the H&M Cyber Monday sale
When it comes to the H&M sale, my favourite pieces to invest in are winter coats (a navy pea coat or long trench is forever classic), knitwear (H&M does the best affordable cashmere), and evening dresses and tops I can rotate all party season and for many years to come.
H&M Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Right now, you can find deals on H&M coats, dresses, jumpers and cardigans, and more. Pick up an evening dress that you can wear this party season (and for many to come), or invest in an everyday coat or pair of jeans.
Need inspiration? Here's my edit of the best H&M Black Friday weekend deals, on-site now.
Cashmere-blend jumper,
was £139.99, now £112 | H&M
This jumper has the perfect slouchy fit for pairing with jeans or leather trousers.
Pointed leather boots,
were £99.99, now £80 | H&M
Pointed ankle boots are a wardrobe essential and this pair, from H&M's premium edit, is exemplary.
Sequinned shoulder bag,
was £21,99, now £17.60 | H&M
All that glitters is not gold. Wear this shimmering bag with all of your party outfits for decades to come.
Wool-blend coat,
was £169.99, now £136 | H&M
This coat is perfect in every way. I wear mine nearly daily, with jeans, boots and knits.
Sequinned slip dress,
was £29.99, now £24 | H&M
A sequinned slip dress is the perfect party plus one. Throw an oversized blazer over this one.
Wool-blend cable-knit jumper,
was £109.99, now £88 | H&M
A cable-knit jumper in cream is a classic that never dates.
Rib-knit wool-blend hat,
was £32.99, now £26.40 | H&M
Love this fuzzy beanie – I'll be wearing it all winter long.
Rhinestone earrings,
were £18.99, now £15.20 | H&M
I've bought these, and a pair for a friend. They look so much more expensive than they are.
Long sequinned dress,
was £64.99, now £52 | H&M
This long-sleeved, sequinned maxi looks like a luxury purchase. It has the chicest silhouette that will never date.
Jacquard-knit jumper,
was £21.99, now £17.60 | H&M
A fair isle jumper is a winter staple, in my opinion. This one looks great layered with pie crust-collar shirts.
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
