There is 20% off everything in H&M's Black Friday sale – here's what our fashion editor is adding to her basket

H&M's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is so, so good

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, H&M is always my first port of call, and this year, the brand is offering 20% off everything.

A sale as enormous as this can be overwhelming to shop but fear not, I have trawled every last corner of H&M's online shop to bring you the best deals on-site now, from keep-forever cashmere knits to timeless coats.

And, of course, I've included a couple of party dresses (and accessories) for good measure – after all, the festive season is upon us, and I know you'll wear and re-wear these for years to come.

H&M's Black Friday deals have continued all weekend, with more to come on Cyber Monday. Ready to shop? Let me take you through everything you need to know – and the best pieces to buy, all with 20% off.

Is there a H&M Black Friday sale?

Historically, H&M applies a discount across the entire site and this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is no different. As long as you are registered as an H&M member, you can get 20% off everything on-site for the whole Cyber weekend.

That means 20% off H&M's premium selection of cashmere and wool knitwear and coats, which make excellent investment pieces, as well as sequinned party dresses, chic tops, and jeans in a whole host of washes and fits.

When does the H&M Cyber Monday sale start?

The H&M Black Friday weekend sale is in full swing and continues through Cyber Monday, which is on 27th November. Be sure to check back then as there may be new deals added to the sale.

I've scoured the site for the best pieces. Scroll to see what I'll be adding to my basket...

What to buy in the H&M Cyber Monday sale

When it comes to the H&M sale, my favourite pieces to invest in are winter coats (a navy pea coat or long trench is forever classic), knitwear (H&M does the best affordable cashmere), and evening dresses and tops I can rotate all party season and for many years to come.

H&M Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Right now, you can find deals on H&M coats, dresses, jumpers and cardigans, and more. Pick up an evening dress that you can wear this party season (and for many to come), or invest in an everyday coat or pair of jeans.

Need inspiration? Here's my edit of the best H&M Black Friday weekend deals, on-site now.